Top 5 GTA 6 leaks and rumours that have come up in 2021 so far

GTA 6 has been the subject of several alleged leaks throughout the years. Many of them have originated from unidentified sources, while others have come from well-known and trustworthy people.

The kinds of leaks that have surfaced are quite varied. The list is long, ranging from purported map leaks to leaked resumes and even alleged teasers. This article compiles a short list of the most significant GTA 6 leaks to date.

GTA 6: 5 most significant leaks revealed so far in 2021

5) 2021 map leak

A major map leak came out this year in the form of a shaky camera footage. Since then, the vast majority of fans have declared it to be a hoax and possibly the work of a troll. However, the map legends did suggest some interesting activities.

4) Alleged announcement date leak

The most recent GTA 6 leak that came out last month claimed a November announcement for the game. It pointed out some facts that have already been reported before, such as a Vice City setting and an evolving map.

It also claimed that the next game would feature hurricanes and have alligators in the game world. According to this leak, the map is supposed to be three times bigger than that of GTA 5.

3) Captain McClane voice actor

A voice actor named Dave Jackson announced that he had landed a role for GTA on his Facebook profile. He stated that his role was called 'Police Chief Captain McClane', but didn't reveal anything more. It isn't clear yet if his role is for GTA 6 or GTA Online.

2) Advanced AI for NPCs

Earlier this year, GTA fans discovered that Take Two had filed a patent for advanced AI behavior for an upcoming Rockstar Games title. Fans immediately connected the dots and guessed that it was for GTA 6.

It suggested that Rockstar had developed an AI for its NPCs to react more like natural humans. The GTA series is renowned for introducing some of the most realistic NPC behavior in an open-world game. Hence, it is reasonable to believe that Rockstar intends to use this in GTA 6.

1) Tom Henderson leaks

Tom Henderson, a reliable video game informant, has revealed some of the most significant GTA 6 leaks. This includes confirming a modern-day Vice City as the game's setting and a constantly evolving game world. He also predicted a 2024/25 release for the upcoming game.

