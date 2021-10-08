Top 5 GTA Online cars that all beginners must buy

Driving is a big thing in GTA Online. It is also a deciding factor in whether a player makes it in the game or not.

Perhaps that is why newbie players tend to get themselves in a fluster about the game world. Learning the ropes of driving takes time, which is why investing in easy-to-handle cars is so important for beginners.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best beginner vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Top 5 best vehicles for beginners in GTA Online

Beginners need to know the price and handling specs of a car before buying one in GTA Online. Here are the top 5 to choose from:

5) Bravado Banshee 900R

$565,000

If a player is looking for a vehicle that handles well while ruling the fast-track, they need not look any further than the Banshee 900R. It is arguably one of the most compatible beginner vehicles in GTA Online and makes for a great addition to the player's garage. Moreover, it's not even that expensive, and considering how costly most GTA Online vehicles are, the 900R offers a pretty good deal.

4) Vapid Dominator

Price: $35,000

The Vapid cars have been in the news before as some of the most compatible and efficient vehicles in GTA Online. The Dominator, as its name might imply, is a particularly good one. Not only is the Dominator exceptionally fast and nimble, but it is also incredibly efficient at handling sharp and unexpected corners with ease, which makes it an ideal vehicle for novice enthusiasts and lesser-skilled drivers.

3) Annis Elegy RH8

Price: $95,000

GTA Online features a number of dashing vehicles, but few are as good-looking as the Elegy RH8. Of course, that alone doesn't make for enough of an incentive for the players to shell out the big bucks on this vehicle, but the Elegy RH8 is arguably one of the best beginner cars featured in GTA Online.

Not only is it incredibly easy to handle but it is also very fast and boasts excellent acceleration. It is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, one that should be used more often by fans.

2) Imponte Duke O'Death

$665,000

Armored vehicles are very popular in GTA Online. They kind of need to be given how chock-full the multiplayer game is with griefers and tryhards who would do anything to see a fellow player go down.

Duke O'Death is simply one of the best armored cars in GTA Online, and the way it rules the fast-track while holding its own against impromptu attacks and lethal gunfire is beyond impressive. Beginners are often looking for ways to survive in the multiplayer game and they need to look no further than this beast of a vehicle to do that.

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

$698,250

GTA Online features a number of sturdy vehicles, capable of taking their fair share of mishaps without blowing up in pieces, but none is better in this domain than the Kuruma, at least for a novice player who's still trying to learn the ropes of driving in GTA Online.

Inspired by the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and the Subaru Impreza WRX STi, the Kuruma is one heck of a vehicle and boasts the kind of handling that barely seems to require any input — perfect for a beginner.

