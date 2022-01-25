Top 5 GTA Online cars that are not worth the money

With such a large collection of vehicles, GTA Online has plenty of cars that aren't worth buying. Some of these are ridiculously expensive without having any sort of decisive advantage. Others are simply inferior compared to much cheaper options.

This article compiles a list of such cars in the game so that players are more aware of what they're buying. Most of the cars on this list should be avoided by players who don't wish to waste their money.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

GTA Online vehicles: 5 cars that players should avoid buying in GTA Online

5) Ocelot Ardent - $1,150,000

The Ardent is a classic two-door coupe armed with machine guns, and that's about it. There's no other unique feature that justifies the price, making it quite an unpopular vehicle among GTA Online players. It's not fast or armored and the weird positioning of the front guns make it difficult to shoot anything.

4) Imponte Ruiner 2000 - $5,745,600

The Ruiner 2000 isn't a bad vehicle to own in GTA Online, but it's simply too expensive. The car has some decent features, performs well, and is effective against griefers. However, the most expensive car in the game should have far more features than this.

The Contract DLC and its unique cars have already rendered the Ruiner 2000 obsolete. The Dewbauchee Champion, with Imani tech upgrades installed, is a far superior alternative to this vehicle.

3) Coil Rocket Voltic - $3,830,400

The Rocket Voltic is another rocket-powered car that is not worth buying in GTA Online. The 10 second recharge time makes the boost worthless, and the car can't compete with several sports cars and supers that are far cheaper. The Vigilante is slightly cheaper and is much more useful.

2) Declasse Scramjet - $4,628,400

Driving the Scramjet is a lot of fun in GTA Online. The price, however, is hard to swallow, especially given that the Vigilante is a similar vehicle with more features at a much lower price.

The Scramjet has a jump ability that makes it much more fun to ride than the Vigilante, but it cannot be used in Heists. This is a key feature that makes the latter a better choice.

1) Karin Technical Aqua - $1,489,600

The Technical Aqua is an amphibious pickup truck with a turret installed. The nearly $1.5 million price tag is hard to justify for a vehicle that leaves its occupants completely vulnerable. The car can be blown up by a single sticky bomb, and the unique feature of the car, which is to float on water, is completely useless.

Solo players wouldn't want to have it anyway as the turret (which is the sole reason for even considering buying the car) requires another player to commandeer it. The turret operator can be easily injured or even killed if the car rolls over making it a poor investment.

Edited by Danyal Arabi