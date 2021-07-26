Top 5 ways GTA Online players can counter the Oppressor MK2

Players in GTA Online fight each other in free roam as real-life gangsters whose lives are always on the line. A lot of players' main objective is to kill other players or kill players in missions to steal their loot. With such a gameplay style, there is a rise of griefers in the community, and to be honest, that's exactly what GTA Online is all about.

A lot of players who are done with all the heists and missions are usually bored. While waiting for the next update, some cannot help but enjoy being a gangster and prove to others who is boss.

Since the release of the Oppressor MK2 on July 14th, 2018, the meta of GTA Online has changed completely. The Oppressor MK2 has become the most overpowered vehicle in the game and is favored by players and grievers all over the community.

Players may either want to use the Oppressor MK2 to finish PvE missions with ease or use it to dominate the PvP front in GTA Online. There are very few ways to counter the Oppressor MK2, as it's such an agile, fast and well armed flying bike.

Top 5 ways in which GTA Online players can counter the Oppressor MK2

5) Explosive Ammo

Being on foot has a big advantage against the Oppressor MK2 as the homing missiles have nothing to lock on. Players can avoid the missiles coming from the Oppressor MK2, and if they have good aim, they can combo the Sniper with explosive ammo or the shotgun with explosive slugs to take an Oppressor out from either a distance or from close by.

Sniper in GTA Online ( Source gta.fandom.com )

4) Custom Insurgent (Needs a friend)

Another good method of taking out an Oppressor in GTA Online is the custom Insurgent which is fully upgraded. The Insurgent can take a good amount of beating from the homing missiles of the Oppressor MK2 before it explodes, and its powerful mini gun can be used by a friendly player to take the flying bike out.

Custom Insurgent ( Source :Gta.fandom.com )

3) Pyro

Some believe that the best way to fight the air-borne Oppressor MK2 is by facing it in the air. The Pyro is one of the fastest vehicles in the game and can easily outrun the Oppressor MK2's homing missile. The Pyro can be used to reach high altitudes the Oppressor cant reach, and its weapons can be used to take the Oppressor down.

Pyro ( Source : Gta.fandom.com )

2) Avenger

The Avenger is one of the most well equipped vehicles for aerial combat in GTA Online. The Avenger has immensely durable armor, which can easily withstand the Oppressor MK2's missiles. The Oppressor has only 20 rockets which the avenger can dodge and attack back using its infinite cannon which blows the Oppressor away.

Avenger ( Source Gta.fandom.com )

1) Fully Loaded Ruiner 2000

The Fully Loaded Ruiner 2000 can be spawned as a CEO vehicle in GTA Online. This car is one of the best equipped vehicles for any dogfight in the game. The car can jump and can withstand a lot of damage before giving in.

Fully Loaded Ruiner 2000 ( Source : Gta.fandom.com )

The Fully Loaded Ruiner has an infinite number of Missiles which can be used to take down the Oppressor. The Fully Loaded Ruiner 2000 is players' best bet at taking an Oppressor out in GTA Online, but it can also only be used for 20 minutes and has a cooldown time of an hour.

