5 most useful cheats for GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition

No GTA game feels complete without some cheat codes and San Andreas Definitive Edition is no exception as well.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is part of the recently released GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition bundle by Rockstar Games. Even though the game itself has one of the best open worlds and an entertaining story, it’s more fun if played with cheat codes.

To help players get the most fun out of the video game, let’s take a look at the five most useful cheat codes for GTA San Andreas: The Definitive Edition.

Top 5 cheat codes for GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition

5) $250k, full health, and full armor

As the name goes, this cheat code provides players with maximum health, full armor, and $250,000.

Players can use the cheat code when they are starting a difficult mission or require instant health anytime they like, but still want to feel competitive. It also repairs any damaged car if players use the cheat code while inside the vehicle. The cheat code can be accessed simply by pressing:

PC players – INEEDSOMEHELP

PS4/PS5 players – R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox players - RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

4) Weapon pack 3

This cheat code provides players with a set of deadly weapons that pro players should have before starting a mission. The cheat code gives players a Chainsaw, Silenced 9mm Pistol, M4 Carbine, Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher, MP5, SPAS 12, and Satchel Bomb. Players can easily access the cheat code by pressing:

PC players – NUTTERSTOYS

PS4/PS5 players – R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Xbox players - RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

3) Infinite Ammo

A weapon is no good if it runs out of ammo. This cheat code provides players with an infinite amount of ammo for all of their currently owned tools. This particular cheat is complimentary to the above-stated one to get the power that no one can match. The cheat code can easily be accessed by pressing:

PC players - FULLCLIP

PS4/PS5 players - L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

Xbox players - LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB

2) Lower wanted level

GTA San Andreas is filled with cops who will try to get players if they mess around in its open world. Getting an increase in wanted stars essentially means that tougher cops will start to chase you.

To eliminate the hassle of fighting with cops, players can simply use this cheat code to remove all wanted level stars immediately. It can be accessed simply by pressing:

PC players - TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

PS4/PS5 players - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox players - RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

1) Spawn Rhino tank

When players are having a difficult day or are struggling with a mission, a tank is all they need. This cheat code spawns a Rhino tank in front of the players in the video game. The tank is so powerful that players can go on a rampage without thinking about anything else.

This cheat code can simultaneously be used with the aforementioned cheat to never get caught by the cops. It can easily be accessed by players by pressing:

PC players - TIMETOKICKASS

PS4/PS5 players - Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox players - B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Bonus cheat code

Infinite health/invincibility

If getting an instant health boost isn’t enough, players can opt for an infinite health bar, making them invincible to almost any kind of damage. A few exceptions include drowning, falling, police chopper fire damage, or explosions.

This cheat code, combined with the above-mentioned cheat codes, creates a powerful combo that gives players the ultimate power. Sadly, this cheat code does not work for PlayStation versions of the game. It can be accessed simply by pressing:

PC players - NOONECANHURTME

PS4/PS5 players - (N/A)

Xbox players - Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y

To sum it up, GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition has a lot of cheat codes available, just like the original had, that players can use to have fun in the game.

