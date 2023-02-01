Top 5 GTA San Andreas mods for a true next-gen experience (2023)

GTA San Andreas mods are still popular in 2023, offering players a way to enhance graphics and gameplay features. Although modders are typically not paid for their work, this listicle showcases five mods that could believably be part of a next-gen game. These mods are either downloadable or have an alternative available online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the best GTA San Andreas mods that improve graphics and gameplay

5) Behind Space of Realities

An example of what Behind Space of Realities does (Image via GTA Inside)

Behind Space of Realities is a phenomenal vegetation mod for GTA San Andreas. It's not as complex to use as a full-on graphics mod, but it adds enough improvements to make the game feel modern.

This mod is ideal for players with low-end systems, but for those seeking a more significant graphical upgrade, the top entry on this list is recommended.

4) GPS

An example of GPS in a familiar street (Image via GTA Inside)

Old-school GTA San Andreas fans can memorize the entire map without issue. However, newer gamers might be unable to and may prefer the GPS feature found in later games. It should come as no surprise that there is a mod to add this feature to the game.

It is worth noting that the Definitive Edition already includes a GPS mechanic. It's just that the original game lacks this basic feature. Considering how often players need to travel in the game, it's safe to say that this GTA San Andreas download is a must-have for a more convenient experience.

There are a few different variations of this mod, but it doesn't really matter which one you use since the basic functionality will be the same across all of them.

3) Silent Patch

Official banner for this collection of bug fixes (Image via GTAforums)

Next-gen games often include patches to fix numerous bugs and issues. Unfortunately, GTA San Andreas is far too old to have any official updates. Luckily for fans of the title, Silent Patch is an unofficial collection of fixes such as:

Computer mice won't freeze anymore

16:9 resolution returns

Better frame limiter

Minor graphical fixes

Cars have unique license plates

Proper vehicle damage

The moon cycle is accurate once again

Gym Glitch and Madd Dogg Mansion glitch are patched

Impound Garage works again

The above list is just a small collection of what's fixed in Silent Patch. It is highly recommended for players who desire a minimal mod that slightly modernizes the game by removing bugs.

2) 1st-Person POV

It should be pretty self-explanatory (Image via MixMods)

The concept should be self-explanatory. Many next-gen games have a first-person POV, and this GTA San Andreas mod brings the same experience to the game, adding a new level of immersion. Surprisingly, the Grand Theft Auto series doesn't have many games that utilize this feature, with the only main example being Grand Theft Auto V: The Enhanced Edition.

Nonetheless, this simple change in perspective drastically alters gameplay. The field of vision is more limited, but objects and environments feel more up-close and personal. Customization may become less important, but the experience becomes more immersive.

1) SA_DirectX 3.0 Beta

One very popular graphics mod that really takes GTA San Andreas to the next level is SA_DirectX 3.0 Beta. It's a continuation of previous SA_DirectX versions and features numerous improvements.

Using it makes the game look much better than the Definitive Edition. The above video even shows a comparison between the two, with SA_DirectX 3.0 being the clear winner. It's as good of a GTA San Andreas mod as one would get for a next-gen appearance without overdoing wet roads or tanking performance.

Unfortunately, SA_DirectX 3.0 Beta isn't publicly available for download. That said, players who are okay with paying for Makarus's Patreon will get early access to it. Gamers who are fine with getting a downgraded version for free can look up SA_DirectX 2.0 and get it from GTAInside.

