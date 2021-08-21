GTA Online has a lot of properties to choose from. Players can live lavish lives in the game and buy a lot of fancy things. GTA Online gives players many ways to make money and even more to spend it.

One of the better ways for players to spend money in GTA Online is to get themselves a good high-end apartment. Out of all the properties in GTA Online, the high-end apartment is the most important one as it gives players access to heist missions.

Players need to get a high-end apartment to start any of the heists in GTA Online.

Top 5 high-end apartments with the best interiors in GTA Online

5) 4 Integrity Way Apartment 28

4 Intergrity Way, Apt 28 is a high-end apartment located in Pillbox Hill, Downtown Los Santos. It was released as part of the 1.13 High life update on 13 May 2013. This apartment features a different updated interior compared to the original high-end apartment design.

It comes with a heist room and a 10 car parking garage. This apartment can be bought for $476,000 from the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

4) Del Perro Heights Apt. 20

The Del Perro Heights, Apt. 20 is the second high-end apartment on the list and it is located in Del Perro, North Los Santos. The apartment has a classic interior with two stories in which the bedroom and bathroom are on the lower floor.

The apartment also features a heist room to the left of the entrance and comes with a 10 car garage. This apartment can be bought for $205,000 from the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website in GTA Online.

3) 2044 North Conker Avenue Stilt House

For players who would like to live a little fancy, the 2044 North Conker Avenue Stilt House is the right choice. The house is a stand-alone bungalow located in Vinewood Hills, North Los Santos. It comes with a white interior and has a multi-story wooden porch.

The house was added to the game as part of the 1.31 Executives and Other Criminals update on 15 December 2015. Players can buy this house for $762,000 from the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

2) 2045 North Conker Avenue Stilt House

The second stilt house in the list is right next to the previous one. The 2045 North Conker Avenue Stilt House is located in Vinewood Hills, North Los Santos.

It was also released on December 15 2015, as part of the 1.31 Executives and Other Criminals update. The house can be purchased for $727,000 from the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website. It comes with a red interior, cobblestone porch and a 10 car garage.

1) Eclipse Towers Penthouse Suite 3

Players can get the best interiors in the game by purchasing the Eclipse Towers Penthouse Suites located in Rockford Hills, North Los Santos. Akin to most of the selections on this list, these customizable high-end apartments were also introduced in the 1.31 Executive and Other Criminals update on 15 December 2015.

There are three suites to choose from and the only difference is the view. These houses come with customizable interiors and range from $985,000 to $1,100,000. Suite 3 has the best view and can be purchased from the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

The house has eight different interior styles to pick from and a 10 car garage. Coupled with its customization feature, this is the best apartment that players can buy in GTA Online.

