Top 5 Mercedes cars to buy in GTA Online

Rockstar Games are popular for adding parody versions of various car companies in GTA Online. For example, there is a parody car company of Mercedes-Benz called Benefactor that produces some of the most popular vehicles. They look similar to actual Mercedes cars, but are different enough so that they are not labeled as copies.

Here are some of the best Mercedes parody cars available to purchase in GTA Online.

Note: These rankings are completely subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Mercedes-inspired cars worth checking out in GTA Online

5) BR8

BR8 is an open-wheel vehicle based on a Formula 1 car (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

BR8 is an open-wheel vehicle from Benefactor in GTA Online. It is inspired by the 2011 Red Bull RB7 Formula 1 car. It is an expensive vehicle, costing $3,400,000 from Legendary Motorsport. Since it is based on one of the fastest vehicles in real life, it is extremely quick in the game as well, with a top speed of 121 mph (194 kph). Furthermore, it is extremely light, weighing only 550 kg.

With the Benefactor BR8, players can take part in fun-filled Open Wheel Races that require these special vehicles.

4) XLS (Armored)

XLS is a parody version of the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

XLS is one of the largest Benefactor consumer cars in GTA Online. It is inspired by the popular Mercedes-Benz GL Class, known for its on-road presence and space. It can accommodate four players and has an all-wheel-drive train. Despite being heavy (2,600 kg) and large in size, it can speed up to 106 mph (170 kph) with ease.

Though it is an SUV from a reputed car company, it is still quite cheap for only $253,000 in Legendary Motorsport.

3) Schlagen GT

Schlagen GT is a parody version of Mercedes-AMG GT (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Schlagen GT is a clear parody of Mercedes-AMG GT, which is considered one of the best sports car series ever made. In GTA Online, this vehicle is manufactured by Benefactor and costs around $1,300,000 in Legendary Motorsport. It has a whopping seven gears that allow it to speed at 125 mph (201 kph).

It is a popular choice amongst players and is easily one of the most iconic and useful sports cars.

2) Terrorbyte

Terrorbyte is a complete utility vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Terrorbyte is a parody version of the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition truck. In GTA Online, this vehicle is quite useful since it allows players to customize weapons and their Oppressor Mk 1 and 2. Furthermore, they can also launch any steal and resupply missions for every single business they own in the game.

The Terrorbyte can even include turrets and drones that can obliterate other players and enemy NPCs with ease. The vehicle is also heavily armored and can easily tank whopping 34 homing missiles, opperssor missiles, grenades, sticky bombs, RPGs, and more.

This behemoth truck can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,375,000, making it an extremely value-for-money vehicle.

1) Krieger

Krieger is inspired by Mercedes AMG One (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

While Terrorbyte is a pure utility vehicle, the Benefactor Krieger is the complete opposite. It is a luxurious hypercar inspired by the real-life Mercedes-AMG One. This vehicle costs a whopping $2,875,000 from Legendary Motorsport and boasts a sleek aerodynamic design and vents for ultimate performance. It only weighs 1,250 kg and can go up to 128 mph (206 kph).

The overall look and speed of the Krieger make it a widely popular vehicle in GTA Online.

