5 best-looking armored cars in GTA Online you should consider buying in 2025

A few cars in GTA Online have armored variants that can be purchased and obtained. These variants will have extra protection against explosions and gunshots, ensuring that you do not die in a chaotic lobby. While they are focused more towards protection than looks, some of them are still quite stylish.
Here are some of the best-looking armored vehicles in GTA Online that you should check out.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
5 visually-appealing armored cars in GTA Online worth checking out
1) Karin Kuruma
Karin Kuruma's variant is one of the most popular armored vehicles in GTA Online. It is preferred by most players for being the most stylish and useful car. You will not only remain relatively safe in this car, but it also looks stunning with its sleek design and even a spoiler. It is based on a mix of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and 2015 Subaru WRX STi.
It can be purchased for $698,250 from Southern SA Super Autos and has a top speed of 109 mph (176 kph). It has bullet-resistant windows, but it can be destroyed by heavier explosives from homing launchers, RPGs, tank cannons, etc.
2) Schafter V12
Schafter V12 armored is another beautiful and sleek car that you can purchase. It is an armored variant of the regular Schafter V12, which is inspired by Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMG and Brabus SV12 R. Though its body parts and windows are bullet-resistant, it has less metal protection around its windows, making it slightly less protective than the Kuruma.
This vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports for $325,000 and has a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). The Schafter V12 armored can tank two homing missiles, RPGs, Oppressor missiles, and grenades. However, it will blow up after one tank cannon.
3) Baller LE
Baller LE is one of the beefiest and biggest armored vehicles you can purchase in GTA Online. It is inspired by Range Rover Evoque, Sport, and Sentinel. Because of its size and large armors, it can be perfect for those who want their presence felt on the road. It too has bullet-resistant windows and can easily take two homing, oppressor, jet missiles, grenades, RPGs, and sticky bombs before blowing up.
This vehicle has an all-wheel-drive train and has a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $374,000.
4) Cognoscenti
If you want a luxury vehicle but with extra protection, you can check out the Enus Cognoscenti. Based on Bentley Continental Flying Spur and Maybach Type 57-62, this vehicle is a great option for feeling lavish on the road while dodging bullets and explosives. It has bullet-resistant windows and body parts, and can tank two homing, oppressor, jet missiles, RPGs, grenades, and sticky bombs.
It has a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph) and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $558,000.
5) Paragon R
Paragon R armored is similar to Cognoscenti since it too is a luxury car with extra protection around its body parts and windows. This car is inspired by the Bentley Continental GT third generation. This is a special vehicle that can only be obtained by completing the Casino Storyline Missions in GTA Online, making it a rare armored vehicle.
It has a top speed of 122 mph (197 kph) and is equally bullet and explosive-resistant to Cognoscenti and Baller LE.
Check out our other content:
- How to get the Mummy Costume in GTA Online Halloween 2025
- How the arrival of GTA 6 might affect GTA+ memberships
- How to trigger GTA Online Phantom Car event in Halloween Haunts 2025