Top 5 missions from GTA 5 players wished they could have skipped

GTA 5, like every other Rockstar game, features its fair share of infuriating missions. Perhaps that is part of the reason why it is so insanely popular, even years after its release.

Video games aren't like any other kind of skill. If players don't lose a couple of times before nailing a mission, they basically lose interest and move on. What makes open-world games like GTA 5 so hard to get over is that players never really master them.

There is always another skill to learn and another tactic to hone. The difficulty of these games is exactly what makes them so unforgettable for players.

GTA 5, being one of the most popular games out there, doesn't go easy on players. While some missions in the game are extremely easy to grind (mostly beginner level), others are so frustratingly difficult. They make players want to reach through the screen and choke a few virtual goons right then and there.

This article looks at five of the most difficult missions featured in GTA 5. Players are advised not to go back to them unless they feel the itch.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most difficult missions from GTA 5

#5 - Scouting the Port

Not only is this mission difficult, but it's also extremely tedious. It almost makes the player want to give up on the entire game. Anything to do with murder and violence is fine.

After all, that's what GTA 5 was made for. But who exactly signed up for port business when diving into the game? Unfortunately for players, that's exactly what this mundane mission is all about. It's definitely one of the most frustrating missions from GTA 5.

#4 - Bury the hatchet

Why would anyone want to go to such agonizing lengths to bury a darn hatchet? Well, maybe this is what one gets for meddling in the affairs of the underworld.

While the mission is extremely frustrating, with all the drama that takes place in the graveyard, it features one of the most important story moments in GTA 5. This is the mission where Trevor learns about the death of Brad.

#3 - The Big Score

Such a list can't go without mentioning the Big Score when talking about the most frustrating missions in GTA 5. This mission can be approached in two ways.

There's the shrewd way that involves asking for gold and making a hasty escape. Then there's the obvious way that involves, well, being obvious. It's definitely one of the most frustrating missions featured in GTA 5.

#2 - The Triathlons

The Triathlons, in all honesty, aren't fun. Not when players have to fail like a million times before actually winning the darn thing. The Stamina Bar turns this mission into a nuisance. If players could skip one mission in GTA 5, it would undoubtedly be this one.

#1 - Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Did somebody say yoga? No one did. Why did the old yogi just barge in like that and ruin a perfectly entertaining family drama, one that players were enjoying?

"Did someone say yoga" drives players insane and not in a good way. It's arguably the worst mission in GTA 5.

Edited by suwaidfazal