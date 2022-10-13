Top 5 mods for improving GTA 3 Definitive Edition

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Trilogy Definitive Edition is gradually moving past the issues that plagued the game when it was first released, thanks to multiple patches that were subsequently released by Rockstar Games.

GTA 3's remastered version was arguably the game that suffered the highest number of bugs and glitches out of the three titles. Fortunately, the majority of these game-breaking issues have been resolved, although there are still some problems that can only be fixed with the help of third-party mods.

So, for players who are looking to further improve GTA 3's definitive version, this article suggests five mods that they should definitely install.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

These 5 mods will improve the game mechanics, graphics, and interface of GTA 3's Definitive Edition

5) Save Anywhere

This is a pretty simple mod that allows GTA 3 players to save their progress in any location they are currently in. While this might not seem significant for new GTA 3 players, veterans will know how important this mod is.

Constantly traveling to your house in-game just to save can be very time-consuming and negatively affects the overall gaming experience.

Giving players control over the save feature, which they can easily access through the main menu, is rather useful, especially in situations where players must quit the game quickly without losing any progress.

4) Drive III - Realistic Handling

GTA 3's driving mechanics are not particularly great, so this mod is a must-have for players who consider driving to be important in-game. According to its creator, this mod will help in striking a balance between entertaining mechanics and realistic movements.

So, any player looking for a dose of realism in GTA 3's driving mechanics will definitely enjoy this mod. Furthermore, vehicles like the Landstalker and Banshee have been overhauled, and driving them feels much smoother and easier to control.

3) Better Rain

One of the major criticisms of Grand Theft Auto 3 Remastered was how the rain looked. It was far too thick and ugly in its visual style, which hindered almost every player's gameplay in some way or the other.

Due to this, the rain effects were one of the first things that Rockstar Games fixed. But if players want to improve on the rain's esthetic even further, they should get the Better Rain mod.

This mod gives the rain a lighter and more pleasant-looking visual appearance. With this mod, players will not get distracted whenever it rains and it is much easier to see one's environment through it.

2) Claude (Definitive Edition)

In all honesty, the character designs in Grand Theft Auto 3's remastered version were unattractive, with almost everyone in the game having an uncanny face and odd body proportions.

Interestingly, the greatest offender has to be Claude himself, the game's protagonist. With players obviously spending most of their time with him, his character design is critical if one wants a compelling gaming experience.

This mod provides a true definitive remaster of Claude's design, so if players want the main character to look more natural and realistic, then this mod is perfect for them.

Claude's face looks much more memorable and his body proportions are more pleasing to look at, making this mod a must-have.

1) Natural HD retexture

As the name suggests, this mod improves the graphical quality of the game without entirely changing its visual style. The blurry textures in-game have been improved upon and every object in the game looks more polished and clear.

Particles, billboards, posters, fonts, weapon icons, game menus, and splash screens have all been updated and look far better with this mod. If players are looking for a more visually appealing and crisp version of Grand Theft Auto 3, they should definitely try this mod out.

