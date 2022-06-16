5 GTA Trilogy mods worth downloading (2022)

There is a decent selection of GTA Trilogy mods that gamers might wish to download in 2022. While some modifications aren't as relevant today due to patches, there is still a surprising amount of things that players would want to use a mod for in this game.

Here is a succinct table full of the GTA Trilogy mods highlighted in this article, along with hyperlinks:

The rest of this article will cover more specific details about each modification and what gamers can expect from them.

GTA Trilogy mods that make the game better (2022)

5) No Clip

Hey, Tommy isn't drowning (Image via CondrAx)

The first GTA Trilogy mod to discuss is No Clip. Some gamers should already be familiar with the concept. Basically, the protagonist can go anywhere they want and aren't obstructed by objects, gravity, or death planes. This particular modification works for all three games in this remaster, so players don't have to worry about it being limited to only a single title.

The official name of the modification is No Clip, but gamers should also know this video game jargon as noclip. It's the same thing in this sense. Players press F4 to noclip wherever they'd like; they can then press F4 to cancel it.

4) Teleport Script (GTA 3 - The Definitive Edition)

An example of a player teleporting to where they're not normally supposed to go to (Image via PurpleWolfy)

As fun as GTA 3 can be, it's also a game with the fewest travel options within the GTA Trilogy. It doesn't help that the protagonist instantly drowns when touching a deep body of water, further making it seem limited to GTA San Andreas.

This GTA Trilogy mod is highly recommended for players who want to explore Liberty City. There are several options to pick from in this modification, some of which players wouldn't usually be able to get to without knowing some exploits.

3) Tommy Vercetti (The Definitive Edition)

A more faithful model (Image via DoctorMicha)

Prior to the game's release date, many fans criticized Tommy Vercetti's model for looking fatter than he did before. The mod simply replaces it with something that is more faithful to his original design.

This modification is only relevant for GTA Vice City - The Definitive Edition. However, players will be playing as Tommy Vercetti for the entire game, so seeing him with a better model might be appealing to some players. Unsurprisingly, this modification is one of the more popular modifications out there for this recent remaster.

2) Save anywhere

The GTA Trilogy is hugely faithful to the original games, perhaps to its detriment. One downside is that players must use safehouses to save the game. This GTA Trilogy mod changes that as it enables players the option to save anywhere in the three games.

The only caveat to keep in mind is that the game will crash if players try to save during a mission. It's a simple solution: don't try to save while on a mission. Otherwise, it's a highly convenient mod that adds a substantial quality-of-life feature that gamers have desperately wanted in the older titles.

1) All Radio Songs Restored

One thing this remaster couldn't reasonably do compared to the original games was include every song in the game. Musical licenses expire over time, and it clearly wasn't feasible for Rockstar Games or Grove Street Games to feature some of the cut songs in the GTA Trilogy.

Still, there are mods that fix this problem. All Radio Songs Restored is an excellent example as it makes every radio station similar to how they worked in the original games (i.e., no cut songs).

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

