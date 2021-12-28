With the Contract DLC, a good amount of new music has been added to GTA Online. 77 songs were added to Radio Los Santos, West Coast Classics, and the new radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos.

GTA Online players have been especially looking forward to the Dr. Dre exclusive releases. The Contract DLC has certainly met fan expectations.

This article will look at the top 5 new hip hop songs added to GTA Online.

GTA Online fans have been waiting for some new killer tunes

GTA fans are as excited about the new music as they are about working with Dr. Dre and Franklin on the new DLC.

1) ETA - Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, Snoop Dogg & Bust Rhymes

This new release through GTA Online is possibly one of the best and most significant. This is because of the sheer number of famous and talented musicians on this one track alone. Anderson Paak has come a very long way in his short career working with these industry heavyweights.

2) Gospel - Dr. Dre & Eminem

Dr. Dre and Eminem made some real hip hop classics together in the mid-90s. Many of the pair's songs are still unforgettable today.

It should not surprise GTA Online fans that Eminem and Dre have partnered up again. 25 years later, Eminem is still working with his old mentor to bring this huge track to the GTA universe.

3) Fallin Up - Dr. Dre

This song is the first-ever world exclusive music release on GTA Online. After completing Dre's VIP missions and finding his enemy, Johnny Guns, the players give Dre a ride.

As GTA Online players drive to Pacific Bluffs Country Club, Dre plays Fallin Up for the first time ever. This new beat already feels like an old-school hip-hop classic to fans. Dre flies away in his helicopter and GTA Online players wonder if they will ever see him again.

4) Scenic Route - Dr. Dre ft. Rick Ross,Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars

GTA Online players are astounded by the number of big names from the music industry who appear in The Contract DLC. Even though Anderson Paak has not been in the game as long as Dr. Dre, the fans love this new artist collaboration.

Most GTA Online players hope to hear more music from each of the new artists featured in the latest DLC.

5) Miami Vice - Freddie Gibbs ft Pusha T & Kevin Cossom

Freddie Gibbs has had his music in GTA Online since 2013. Many of his fans will remember the song Still Livin from Radio Los Santos.

Fans of the artist were very excited to hear that Freddie has two new songs in The Contract DLC. This new song, Miami Vice, is another exclusive GTA Online release. His other exclusive track released in the game is called Pick Up The Phone.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha