Top 5 open GTA 5 RP servers that players should join in October 2021

Although GTA RP is very popular right now, the best and the most fun servers are usually whitelisted, making it very hard for new players to get into these servers and enjoy the roleplaying.

Whitelisted means that these servers aren't open to the public, and gamers have to go through a stringent application process and sometimes even interviews to be allowed access to the server.

This is where open/public servers come into play. Anybody meeting the prerequisites for these servers can join and start playing without going through a whitelisting process.

Five excellent public GTA 5 RP servers in October 2021

1) WhatPixel Roleplay

WhatPixel describes itself as a home for immersive creators. It's a welcoming public GTA RP server with a focus on serious, realistic roleplaying.

Their goal is to provide a totally unique roleplaying experience, complete with original scripts and maps. A few of the jobs and activities available are:

ATS-style Semi-Trucking Job

Tow Service

Food Services (Burger Shot, Taco Shop, Hot Dog Stand, Pizza Delivery)

Taxi Service (player and NPC based)

Gentlemen's Club

GoPostal Delivery

Fishing

Recycling

Mining

Gold Panning

Lumberjack

Hunting

Farming (chicken, pigs, cows)

Bowling

Golf

Basketball

Diver

Forklift Operator

2) Vertue Roleplay

Vertue is a community dedicated to ensuring that everyone has a good time and that the RP quality is at its best.

This GTA RP server allows everyone to have their say and tell their own narrative. Whether they are interested in law enforcement or prefer to be on the other side of the law, their active development staff is ready to take on any recommendations that may help in making the roleplay experience genuinely unique.

Vertue is available to everyone, with an active staff team ready to answer any players' queries.

3) Singularity RP

SingularityRP is a brand new GTA 5 roleplay server developed from the bottom up to cater to both expert and newbie roleplayers. They are a non-whitelisted universe that is regularly updated and offers limitless opportunities for character growth and progression.

The developers at SRP take pride in server quality and performance, ensuring that all gamers have an optimal experience.

Their current Road Map consists of three primary stages currently being implemented, with Stage 1 being finished.

4) RaccoonRP

RaccoonRP is a new GTA roleplaying server searching for additional civilians, LSPD officers, EMS personnel, and mechanics. They offer a diverse, pleasant team that covers all time zones, ensuring that they are always available to assist if needed.

5) Core Roleplay

Core Roleplay is a serious GTA roleplaying community that emphasizes realism in both economy and experience. They are a vast and friendly community with lots to offer new and veteran gamers alike and ensure that everyone has a good time in a fun and immersive setting.

They have a dedicated workforce with years of experience from various backgrounds and games, as well as an active development team that seeks to provide a unique experience.

