Top 5 open-world games like GTA 5 on the PS4 worth playing in 2022

Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 has become one of the most beloved games of all time. Although a plethora of factors have contributed to GTA's popularity, its amazing open world is indeed the primary reason behind its replayability and continued appeal.

There are a lot of different open-world games available on PS4 that provide a similar open-world experience. With no GTA 6 on the horizon any time soon, it’s the best time to play some of the best open-world games available on the market. With that being said, let’s look at the five best open-world PS4 games like GTA that are worth playing in 2022.

Top 5 PS4 open-world games like GTA that players should try

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

At number 5, we have the famous Red Dead Redemption 2. It was developed and published by Rockstar Games and has an open-world setting with five different regions for players to explore. Apart from the main story mode missions, there are several side quests, random challenges, and hunts available in the game.

Even though both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are from the same developer, the latter has more detailed graphics. The game allows players to make choices in the story mode, which can affect the overall outcome of the story as well as the mission.

Its OST is considered one of the best of all time, and its story and characters can rival some popular westerns. Each character represents a different and unique personality. With multiple options available in the missions, players get an honor meter that can fluctuate according to their actions.

4) Watch Dogs: Legion

Next on the list is Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion. It is the third installment in the series, which is set in a futuristic, dystopian London.

The main campaign revolves around a hacker syndicate, DedSec. The syndicate is trying to clear its name after being framed for a terrorist bombing. The game has multiple playable characters, and players can switch between them at any time as they please.

The game also has a new camera driving feature that automatically takes players to the destination of their choice while they enjoy the scenery of the open world. Missions are mostly tech missions such as flying hacked drones to look over the city or using gadgets.

3) Just Cause 4

At number 3, it is a game with one of the biggest open-world maps, Just Cause 4. Developed by Avalanche Studios, Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure open-world game. Its story revolves around the main protagonist, Rico Rodríguez, who arrives in a fictional South American Country, Solís, and takes down an organization called The Black Hand.

Even though both GTA 5 and Just Cause 4 have an open world to explore, their worlds are nothing alike. For players who want the freedom of GTA 5 in a different, more action-packed world, Just Cause 4 is highly recommended. To make the world more realistic, the game features extreme weather such as tornadoes, storms, and heavy rain. Players have praised its gameplay mechanics, especially the grapple hooks and wingsuits.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Next on the list is Cyberpunk 2077. Developed and published by CD Projekt RED, it is an action role-playing open-world game. It is set in the beautiful Night City, representing a whole new Cyberpunk universe.

The main protagonist, V, is a skilled hacker who gets into trouble with a mysterious cybernetic device that pressurizes him into overwriting his body with the personality as well as memories of a dead celebrity. V and the dead celebrity must work together so that V can save his life and separate his mind from the device.

The game’s open world is filled with corruption and cruelty, similar to GTA 5. Players have the option of dispatching enemies in a multitude of ways, such as introducing viruses into their bodies or making them do certain tasks by hacking their bodies. If players don't want to embrace the dark side, they can simply complete the game without killing people at all.

1) Mafia 3

At number 1, we have the iconic Mafia 3 video game. Published by 2K Games and developed by Hangar 13, the game is set in the fictional city of New Bordeaux. The game is set in the 1960s, and its story and gameplay involve growing a criminal empire and decreasing the power of other criminal organizations by eliminating or betraying them.

Mafia 3 focuses more on its story and its characters rather than the map, which is amazing in its own right. One of the things that sets the game apart from other games is having fewer unnecessary bells and sirens in its story, which allows for more immersion.

Players can immerse themselves in the worlds of the above-mentioned games while they wait anxiously for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

