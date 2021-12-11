Top 5 most popular songs featured in GTA Online

GTA Online has a wide variety of music across all of its radio stations. Everything from Dub Reggae, to classic Rock & Roll music, the game has something to suit the style of almost every GTA Online player. This article will discuss 5 of the most popular songs in GTA Online, one song per station.

Which songs are the fan favorites in GTA Online?

1) Lee "Scratch" Perry - Disco Devil

The Blue Ark radio station is the host of the best Dub music in GTA Online. The classic dub reggae tune by Lee "Scratch" Perry features on this station, and is one of the most famous dub songs in the entire game.

Lee "Scratch" Perry has been making amazing music since the 70s and was a true pioneer. He passed away in August 2021 but will always be remembered by his fans, including those who love his music in GTA Online.

2) Ice Cube - You know How We Do It

One of the biggest rap stars on record, Ice Cube is known worldwide and his music is loved by millions. His song appears on West Coast Classics radio station in GTA Online. It is and always has been a fan favorite in the hip hop genre.

Ice Cube can also be heard in the NWA songs in the game. As a former member of the group, he and Dr. Dre were once the closest of friends. Players are wondering if this might be touched upon in the new December DLC.

3) Elton John - Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Los Santos Rock Radio is presented by Kenny Loggins and is one of the best stations in the game for classic rock music. It is not surprising that Rock & Roll legend Elton John's music made it onto Los Santos's best rock radio station.

The vibe and lyrics of this song will stick with all GTA Online players for a long time and continue to be a fan favorite.

4) Corona - Rhythm Of The Night

Non-Stop Pop is a radio station in GTA Online that plays pop and dance music, primarily from the 90s and early 2000s. The song Rhythm of the Night by Corona has to be one of the most popular songs on the station hosted by celebrity guest Cara Delevingne.

All dance music fans will agree that this song is a very popular classic in GTA Online.

5) Eddie Murphy - Party All The Time

GTA fans might be shocked by the fact that this song was performed by the famous actor Eddie Murphy. In the 80s, Murphy was good friends with Rick James, who helped him record the song in 1985.

The song achieved #2 status on its release nearly 40 years ago and is still a fan favorite on Space 103.2 in GTA Online.

