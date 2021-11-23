Top 5 most powerful gangs in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has some ruthless gangs, with the main among them being the Grove Street Families and The Ballas, both of whom players deal with. These two gangs are always talked about in the game and are rivals due to the selling of drugs.

In the game, it is the Ballas that try to corrupt the Grove Street Family members into selling harder drugs, giving players the main storyline for the game.

This article will look at the top five powerful gangs in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

The gangs in GTA San Andreas really run the streets

The gangs in the game are definitely more powerful than the police. This article talks about five of the most powerful gangs in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

1) Grove Street Families

The Grove Street Family gang is from CJ's hood. The players feel loyal to Grove Street in the game as they try to help the gang stay in power. Carrying out missions for his brother Sweet and other Grove Street Family members in the game, CJ does everything he can to keep the gang on top.

2) The Aztecas

The Aztecas are a powerful Latino gang in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that has become aligned with the Grove Street Families thanks to CJ. Cesar, the leader of the Aztecas, is dating Kendl Johnson, CJ and Swet's sister.

CJ and Cesar have grown to like and respect each other. They rely on each other to bring their gangs together and be even more powerful when it is time to face their enemies in San Andreas.

3) The Ballas

The Ballas are the main rivals of Grove Street in the game and are always attacking CJ and picking fights with his friends and gang members. It is the gang, with the help of C.R.A.S.H., that is ruining the hood by messing with more dangerous drugs.

The worst thing about the Ballas in the Definitive Edition is how they turned CJ's friends Big Smoke and Ryder. They are very dangerous and have a strong presence in the game.

4) The Vagos

The Vagos are a prominent gang involved in drugs in the game. They can be spotted wearing yellow bandanas and throwing up gang signs in the air with their hands. They are dangerous, violent, and have over a thousand members around the city.

The gang is believed to be involved with Ballas and the corrupt cops of C.R.A.S.H. Many of them can be seen in the drug factory in the final mission of the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, where CJ faces up to Big Smoke and Officer Frank Tenpenny.

5) The San Fierro Rifa

From San Andreas to San Fierro, the Rifa gang is involved in drugs and prostitution, and is responsible for multiple homicides in GTA. They are considered to be crazy and dangerous for taking on the Asian Mob. Mexican-American gang leader T-Bone Mendez is seen with CJ on a few missions. The Rifa have a beef with the Aztecas, which means they have a problem with Grove Street.

Lots of San Fiero Rifa graffiti tags can be found around the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition map for CJ to spraypaint over. The gang joined Big Smoke and the other corrupt enemies in GTA San Andreas, so CJ and Cesar took care of them all in the end.

