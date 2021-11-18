People often say the best things in life are hard to find, and that's exactly the case for a few cars in the GTA Trilogy. Although the games have a huge variety of cars, it can sometimes be difficult to find the right one for a specific task.

Though the streets of each of the games are full of different vehicles, it can get tricky to find a few special cars. Although these cars are easy to obtain using cheats, this article discusses how to get them without cheating. Here's a breakdown of the top 5 rarest cars in the GTA Trilogy.

5 of the most difficult cars to find in GTA Trilogy

5) FBI car

The FBI car in GTA 3 is one of the rarest cars in the game. Players will need to go on a rampage to get a 5-star wanted level, in order for FBI cars to start showing up.

As if that's not hard enough, players will then have to kill the FBI officers to take control of their car. The official FBI car in GTA 3 is the Kuruma, painted in all black.

4) Deluxo

The Deluxo is the GTA version of the DMC DeLorean from the movie Back to the Future. Players need to complete the first garage checklist at Sunshine Auto in GTA Vice City, in order for the car to spawn.

Gamers can only get the car by completing the check list, but at least it doesn't cost anything. This rare car is one that players have only a single shot of getting their hands on while playing GTA San Andreas from the GTA Trilogy.

3) Romero's Hearse

The Romero's Hearse is one of the most difficult cars to obtain in GTA Vice City. Players can only obtain this car by stealing it during the mission "Two Bit Hit" in the GTA Trilogy.

Once the player steals the car and fails the mission, they need to save the car in their garage. Even if players successfully steal the car, there will be no other Romero's Hearse that will be spawned in the game. Players get just one chance at obtaining this car in GTA Vice City.

2) The Euros

In order to find the Euros, players need to complete the first two car export lists. After this, they can find the Euros at the entrance of the “Camel’s Toe” in Las Venturas.

Players can take the vehicle and drive it to their garage before saving the game, if they wish to keep the car. If the car is locked when it is spawned, players can use a tow truck to take the car to their garage.

1) Pheonix

The rarest car in the GTA Trilogy is the Pheonix from San Andreas. This car never spawns on the road and can only be found during the races in San Fierro. Players need to start the San Fierro Hills race to play using this car.

Once the race is started, players need to take it to the Pay'n'Spray in Doherty and get out of the car for 30 seconds, which will cause them to fail the mission. Next, a player will be sent to the race selector location. The Phoenix will be right next to them, granting access to the rarest car in the GTA Trilogy.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider