Top 5 realism mods for GTA 5

GTA 5 is still all the rage in 2021 and will probably be for the next decade or so.

While the game is incredibly unique and engaging, the modding community plays a huge role in keeping fans from getting bored. Over the years, expert gamers have released a number of over-the-top mods to keep GTA 5 as exciting as ever.

This article takes a look at five of the best realism mods available for GTA 5 in 2021.

5 best realism mods for GTA 5 in 2021

5) Sitting mod

Characters in GTA 5 can sprint, jump, duck, drive cars and fly bikes but, for some inexplicable reason, they cannot sit down and take a breather.

The modding community, as always, does not leave this issue unattended. Created by Jedijosh920, the sitting mod allows on-screen characters some respite from the chaos of the game and enables them to sit down and enjoy the moment.

4) Realistic gun sounds

One of the major criticisms received by GTA 5 was regarding the lack of realism in the featured guns. The guns in GTA 4 were a lot more realistic and the bullets seemed to have a mind of their own. They did not always hit the target, unlike the robotic guns featured in GTA 5. This mod improves sounds on SMGs, Revolvers, Rifles and so on.

3) Open all interiors

One of the most frustrating software limitations in GTA games is the inability to open all interiors. This mod, however, takes care of this issue and allows the player to explore every single interior featured in GTA 5. While these Interiors aren't necessarily required for anything in particular, they do add another dimension to the game.

2) Natural vision remastered

This is one of the best mods available to players for GTA 5. Not only does it bring out the colors in the game but it also enhances the visuals and makes the graphics seem a lot more realistic. After plugging this mod in, players will forget why they ever played GTA 5 without activating this spell of technology.

1) Basic Needs mod pack

Just because GTA 5 is a game about the most notorious criminals of all time doesn't mean these nice old dudes don't need the basic necessities of life.

This Basic Needs mod pack by Plastic Tangerine makes the on-screen characters just as hungry and as often as a normal person would.

It also introduces various restaurants, clubs and shops to meet the player's "basic" needs for a modicum sum of money.

All in all, it's one of the most realistic GTA 5 mods available to players in 2021.

