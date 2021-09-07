Top 5 most stylish cars to own in GTA Online in September 2021

Vehicular customization is a major aspect of GTA Online, and quite reasonably so. After all, it is a multiplayer game that allows players to collect hundreds of exquisite cars.

As such, most players are bound to beautify their vehicles and show them off. Acquiring some of the most stunning cars is not a piece of cake either. Players have to spend a significant amount of hard-earned in-game currency to buy these vehicles.

Customization also requires spending money, although the costs vary. Some vehicles are undoubtedly more appealing than others when it comes to showing off one's cars in GTA Online.

The most stunning cars in GTA Online as of September 2021

1) Pfister Growler

Inappropriate innuendos aside, the Growler is one of the best-looking Pfister cars in GTA Online. Porsche fans would fall head over heels in love with this car due to its 718 Cayman-inspired design.

Being a tuner, it has extensive customization options where every single detail can be modified. Players can redesign the car in many ways, from an off-road rally vehicle to a compact circuit racer.

2) Annis ZR350

The JDM icon Mazda RX-7 has been a long-awaited car in GTA Online. The Annis ZR350 was introduced as part of Los Santos Tuners, and it is a stunning recreation of the RX-7.

Its pop-up headlights give it a distinct 90s vibe rarely found in other cars in-game. While the stock appearance is cool enough, players can modify the ZR350 to their heart's content.

3) Dominator GTT

When it comes to muscle cars, GTA Online has a long list of cars available. However, the newly released Dominator GTT stands out from the rest in many ways. First of all, it is the classic American muscle that every muscle fan had been waiting for.

Based on the 69-70 Ford Mustang, its design is unparalleled by any other in-game muscle car. Another thing to consider is its performance, with exceptional handling that is rarely seen in muscle cars.

4) Turismo Classic

The Sports Classic category in GTA Online consists of some of the most visually appealing cars. It is often tough to choose the best among the lot. The Turismo Classic is one such car that looks and performs equally well. It doesn't cost a lot either, with a price below $1 million.

The retro Ferrari look is based on the F40 and the Testarossa. It may often remind players of the Cheetah and the Turismo in the 3D Universe games.

5) Itali RSX

The Itali RSX has been a long-time favorite among GTA fans because of its looks and performance. It is based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and it does not go overboard with its aerodynamic design.

Also Read

It is not cheap by any means, and players will have to sacrifice a significant sum of money to buy one.

This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen