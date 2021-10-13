Top 5 things fans will want to do as soon as they launch GTA: The Trilogy 

Ever since Rockstar Games announced GTA: The Trilogy, the internet has become highly active on social media about the games. GTA: The Trilogy was made with two intentions in mind: to give older players a sense of nostalgia and to introduce younger players to the earlier games from the series.

For many older players who have followed the GTA series since the PS2 era, there are many little things that they have fond memories of doing within the games. This article highlights the top 5 things that the fans will want to do as soon as they launch GTA: The Trilogy.

5 things fans have been waiting to do in GTA: The Trilogy

5) Do the BMX challenges in GTA San Andreas

Many players remember the start of GTA San Andreas, where CJ rides a BMX to Grove Street. Players are immediately introduced to one of the newest features in the franchise: The BMX. For players who love riding around town on the BMX while performing stunts on their journey, there is a skatepark in GTA San Andreas where players can partake in the BMX challenge.

4) Dodo flight school in GTA 3

Flying vehicles were introduced to GTA during the 3D generation of the game. The first game where players could fly a plane in the series was in GTA 3. Players can participate in the Dodo's flight school, for which players need to get into the Dodo from one of three locations at the Francis International Airport. There was nothing more entertaining than flying a plane for the first time in the franchise, and many players would love to feel the experience in GTA The Trilogy.

3) Car surfing in all three games

Car surfing is one of the most fun ways of passing time in the earlier GTA games. Car surfing was possible in the earlier GTA games where the player could stand on top of a car and see where it led them. It was always interesting to know where the NPCs in the game are driving to, and car surfing was one of the best ways to kill time. Hopefully, players can still do this in GTA: The Trilogy.

2) Play basketball in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has many engaging mini-games that players can spend time playing. One such mini-game can be played by going to one of the basketball courts in GTA San Andreas, and that was to shoot baskets into the hoop on the court. Many players are expected to run to the court to see if they can break their high score in the upcoming GTA: The Trilogy.

1) Shoot the moon in all three games

One fun Easter egg that was added to all three games was that players could shoot at the moon with a sniper to change its size. Shooting the moon was introduced in GTA 3, and Rockstar Games continued to keep this Easter egg for the subsequent few versions of the game. Hopefully, Rockstar Games has added this feature to GTA: The Trilogy remastered.

