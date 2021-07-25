Top 5 most useful CEO vehicles in GTA Online

Being a CEO in GTA Online brings with it multiple advantages. One of these is the ability to spawn certain vehicles anywhere in the world.

Players who wish to live a high life should definitely want to become a CEO in the game. Getting enrolled as a VIP or CEO grants access to some of the most lucrative businesses in GTA Online.

These include the Import/Export business and the MC Businesses, alongside a whole range of other privileges. One of the most helpful features is the ability to spawn certain vehicles. There are 20 vehicles to choose from, and this article will explore the 5 most useful ones.

GTA Online: Five of the best CEO vehicles

5) Nagasaki Dinghy

The Dinghy is the only boat in the list of vehicles that a CEO can spawn. Although it is a simple inflatable boat with a motor, the Dinghy can sustain continuous gunfire for around a minute. Because of this, it may turn out to be useful if the player needs to avoid land.

It handles pretty well and has a decent top speed, making it a great choice for traversing through narrow waterways.

4) Bravado Duneloader

The Bravado Duneloader is one of the rarest vehicles in GTA Online, and CEOs can request it for free. Although it is not the first choice for spawning, the Duneloader is a fun vehicle to ride because of its offroading capabilities.

Despite its size, the Duneloader is surprisingly light, and it handles quite well while offroading. It is basically an unarmored variant of the Halftrack in GTA Online.

3) Benefactor Schafter LWB (Armored)

Although not as defensive as a Nightshark, the Schafter LWB is still one of the best-armored cars in GTA Online. Compared to other armored cars like the armored Kuruma, its performance is less than desirable.

However, it can take much more damage as its armored panels can withstand one explosion before being destroyed.

2) Maibatsu Sanchez

The Sanchez has always been one of the best-handling motorbikes in the GTA franchise. This is also the case in GTA Online, where it excels in terms of control and has excellent performance while offroading.

Its compact size and agility make it a very efficient vehicle for multiple purposes. The Sanchez can also prove to be useful during certain missions.

1) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The vehicle spawning ability wouldn't have been highly regarded if it didn't allow access to the Buzzard Attack Chopper. This should be the go-to aerial vehicle for the contact missions in GTA Online.

It is highly maneuverable, with excellent firepower and a decent speed. It is considered an essential vehicle in GTA Online, and a CEO who owns one can spawn it for free.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

