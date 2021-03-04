Top 5 most useful vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

Making money in GTA Online isn't all that hard to do, especially in 2021, given all the fantastic bonuses and lucrative heists. However, once a player has some spare cash to spend on vehicles, it can be difficult to pick the right one to purchase.

The vehicles and their usefulness in GTA Online are ultimately tied to progression as players will require their vehicles to do the lifting in some Jobs. When it comes to CEO/VIP work and Contact Missions, having a useful vehicle is key to progression in the game.

To clear up some of the confusion surrounding GTA Online and its vehicles, here are five vehicles that will ultimately prove to be useful in the game.

What are the most useful vehicles in GTA Online right now?

#5 Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is one of the most essential vehicles one can buy early in GTA Online. Especially for beginners, the Armored Kuruma will help complete both Contact Missions and Heists with brilliant efficiency because it simply eliminates the need for players to step out of the car.

While the armor can't take any explosives, it is resistant to gunfire and has decent performance. This makes the Armored Kuruma one of the most perfect getaway vehicles in the game.

Setups and Contact Missions become child's play when using the Armored Kuruma.

#4 Deluxo

The Deluxo is not the most economical vehicle on the list as it will cost the player a whole lot of GTA$ to buy. Even with all its great features, it is hard to recommend the car to a new player who is just starting out in the game.

The Deluxo makes up for its absolutely staggering price tag with its ability to take to the air and take out targets from a distance. Doing CEO/VIP work from the comfort of a Deluxo is a breeze. It virtually makes the player untouchable in Freemode.

There is a lot to love about the Deluxo, such as its Homing Missiles, Machine Guns and its obvious flight capabilities.

#3 Toreador

The Toreador is one of the new boys in GTA Online and has replaced the old fan-favorite Stromberg. While the latter would've been the first choice when it comes to amphibious vehicles in the game, the Toreador now presents a much powerful option.

The Toreador has the same submersible qualities of the Stromberg, with a powerful boost that propels it forward. This, combined with the unlimited missiles on deck, makes this vehicle an absolute force of nature.

Players have heralded it as one of the best cars in GTA Online in ages, and it is quite easy to see why.

#2 Buzzard Attack Chopper

GTA Online players have maintained that the Buzzard is a must-have vehicle in the game. The chopper has blisteringly fast speed, allowing players to dart across the map in a flash and complete all sorts of objectives.

The perfect go-to vehicle for CEO/VIP Work, the chopper is also useful for Vehicle Cargo missions and all sorts of other businesses.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is a good mid-level purchase once players are done with the trenches as a beginner and are ready to take the next step.

The Buzzard is as useful to a beginner as it is to an absolute veteran, making it a beloved vehicle in GTA Online.

#1 Oppressor MKII

This hoverbike lives up to its namesake and is an absolute force of nature in GTA Online. To many, the Oppressor is the symbol of everything problematic about Freemode lobbies in the game. Yet, it is hard to deny the obvious positives of the vehicle.

The Oppressor has a good arsenal of weapons. It can take to the air and attack enemies from where they cannot see them. This is precisely why it has become the griefer's choice of vehicle.

However, it is just as useful for all sorts of work and Jobs in GTA Online.