Having an organization in GTA Online gives players features such as Organizational Work, Abilities, Challenges, and Vehicles. Players can become a VIP by buying an organization from the Dynasty 8 executive website.

Becoming a CEO or VIP of an organization in GTA Online is always good, as it helps players make more money and gives them perks like proximity RP while playing with friends.

Players can call upon one of the many vehicles provided by Rockstar games from the interaction menu when they are a VIP. Here is a list of the five most useful VIP vehicles in GTA Online.

Top 5 most useful VIP Vehicles in GTA Online

The Brickade

The Brickade is a heavy truck with a lot of ramming power, which can help players power through missions. The Brickade is very durable when it comes to sustaining damage. This truck can withstand as much damage as most armored vehicles. This truck has a top speed of 83.50 mph (134.38 km/h) and can be called upon for $9,000.

Sanchez

The Sanchez is a legendary bike in the GTA universe which goes all the way back to GTA San Andreas. The bike is quite fast and highly agile. The Sanchez does a good job at going off-road too and has a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h). This bike can be spawned for free from the interactions menu.

Baller LE LWB ( Armored )

The Baller LE LWB is an Armored SUV that can withstand a lot of damage. The car also has a good ramming power, which makes it really useful for escaping cops. It has a decent top speed of 107.75 mph (173.41 km/h) and can be spawned from the VIP menu for $5,000.

The Cognoscenti ( armored )

Cognoscenti is the second fastest car that can be spawned by a VIP in GTA Online and it being an armored vehicle is only a bonus. The car can withstand a lot of damage and is quite fast, making it a go-to car for a lot of players. It can reach a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h). This car can be spawned from the VIP vehicle menu for $5,000.

Buzzard $25,000

The Buzzard is an absolute beast and can be spawned for $25,000 from the VIP menu. It is packed with powerful weapons and can take a lot of damage from weapons. The Buzzard is a fast helicopter that helps players get through missions with ease

Edited by Nikhil Vinod