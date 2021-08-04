Top 5 most useless vehicles available for purchase in GTA Online

Vehicles are a big thing in GTA Online. After all, the game has the word "Auto" right in it.

From futuristic miracles to weaponized trucks to military cars, the multiplayer game features an incredibly diverse assortment of vehicles, each more efficient than the other. That, however, is not the case with every vehicle in the game. Some are rather disappointing and seem to have been added to the game only for the purpose of diversity. This article takes a look at 5 such vehicles in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views

5 most disappointing vehicles in GTA Online

#5 KARIN DILENTTANTE

Inspired by the Toyota Prius, the Dilenttante is perhaps one of the most sluggish ramps featured in GTA Online and it doesn't even have the looks to make up for its poor equipment. It lacks in both speed and overall performance but given the vehicle it takes inspiration from, perhaps players can cut this colossal disappointment of a car some slack. After all, GTA Online is packed to the rafters with a number of underwhelming assets for the sake of diversity.

#4 DUNDREARY REGINA

While the Regina may resemble modern-day full-size cars, it barely performs well enough to deserve a spot in the limelight. If anything, it seems to have drawn inspiration from the worst possible vehicle out there, the Chevy Caprice wagon.

The Regina is not exactly nimble and gives players, especially newbie beginners, a tough time on the fast track. Its acceleration is pathetic, as is its speed. Unless the player is looking to collect the most underwhelming vehicles featured in GTA Online, they would be better off without this outdated dud.

#3 ULCAR INGOT

GTA Online features a number of ugly things, some of which seem to have no purpose whatsoever, but the likes of the Ingot have seldom been seen before. The Ingot is disappointing to say the least. It neither kills it in the looks department nor leaves any of its contemporaries in the dust, a feat most vehicles need to achieve in order to be on the player's radar.

Unless the player doesn't mind shelling out their hard-earned money on clunky things of no particular importance, they don't need this vehicle in their garage.

#2 PEGASSI FAGGIO

The Faggio isn't exactly disappointing given that it's only added to GTA Online for the sake of diversity. It may be underwhelming in terms of performance but it definitely doesn't make for an uncool purchase.

It adds some colour to the player's garage in GTA Online, but that's all it's good for. The game features a diverse assortment of incredibly fast two-wheelers, but the Faggio is not one of them.

#1 ALBANY EMPEROR

Albany Emperor is perhaps one of the most disappointing vehicles featured in GTA Online, underwhelming both in terms of looks and performance. It neither handles well, nor accelerates fast enough, making for an extremely frustrating ride. This is probably the worst vehicle available for purchase in GTA Online unless we are talking about gimmicks like Tractors and Fieldmasters.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod