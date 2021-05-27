Top 5 vehicle mods for GTA 5 in 2021

GTA 5 mods are extremely popular, and it's not just because they elevate the gameplay experience. The modding community is incredibly talented and likes to experiment with creating new ways to pull players back into the sprawling universe.

Mods add immersion to a game by adding a new dimension to the featured world. From graphic details to Marvel-inspired animations to extreme action overhauls, the modding community has produced a good deal of mind-blowing alterations for GTA 5 over the years.

This article looks at some of the best GTA 5 vehicle mods available to players in 2021.

Note: This article features the author's views

Mods can change a lot about vehicles in GTA 5

#5 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder:

Image via gta5modhub.com

The 918 Spyder is the physical embodiment of wealth and power in GTA 5. Regal and lustrous, its exterior is worth a million dollars.

The modding community really left GTA 5 fans in awe with this one-of-a-kind mod. Players can download it for free and see for themselves what all the fuss is about.

#4 Porsche Gauges

Image via gta5-mods.com

Not a lot of people would say no to anything Porsche, let alone a mod that adds an air of style and luxury to GTA 5 gauges. It may not be as practical as the other mods available for GTA 5, but it's definitely worth a shot. After all, it's free.

#3 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

Image via gta5modhub.com

GTA 5 is not the most popular game of all time without reason. Rockstar understands the importance of high-end, lightning-fast vehicles and so does the modding community.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 is everything GTA 5 stands for: class, beauty and unparalleled speed.

#2 Real Wheels Pack

Image via gtaall.com

One cannot possibly make a list of the best GTA 5 mods without mentioning the Real Wheels Pack. This incredibly useful mod, as the name itself suggests, adds a plethora of custom tires and new rims to GTA 5. Real Wheels Pack, too, can be downloaded for free.

#1 The Nissan GTR

The Nissan GTR always makes a great case for itself simply for being a stunner. Moreover, unlike some clumsy mod vehicles (most are whacky in terms of performance to be honest), the GTR makes for a fairly decent ride. Although it could use some technical modifications, it's still one of the better vehicles available to players in GTA 5.