GTA Online features several futuristic and iconic vehicles in the game. But not all of them managed to retain the player's attention as newer vehicles kept getting added.

Some vehicles, like the Oppressor MK II, have become the talk of the town. In contrast, other vehicles have been overshadowed by their competition despite having experienced momentary stardom.

This article discusses the top five vehicles that were once popular in GTA Online but are not often used anymore.

Top 5 vehicles in GTA Online that players don't often use anymore

#5 The Sea Sparrow

The Sea Sparrow is a civilian helicopter introduced to the game as part of the 1.43 Southern SA Super Sport Series update on April 17, 2018.

Amphibious in nature, the Sea Sparrow, can perform surprisingly well in both air and water. With a top speed of 153.75 mph, the Sea Sparrow is incredibly fast for a small helicopter.

This vehicle's anticipated launch was initially followed by massives sales, sending ratings through the roof. However, after about a month or so, the Sea Sparrow started losing all the buzz it had received at the start.

Several reasons could have contributed to this. For example, the Sea Sparrow does not have a strong armor, to many players' dismay. It can be blown apart by the enemy with ease. When landing on water, the Sparrow is susceptible to flipping over and losing control.

Perhaps the most important reason why GTA Online players don't use the Sea Sparrow as often in GTA Online is that it cannot be spawned with the CEO menu, creating many unnecessary hassle drivers.

#4 The Zentorno

The Zentrorno was added to the game on 13 May 2014 as part of the High Life Update.

The big launch of this vehicle was received warmly by players. Almost every affluent player in the game could be seen driving the Zentorno.

Like the Sea Sparrow, the Zentorno was cut from the limelight in due time. Many reasons could have contributed to its untimely downfall.

However, the most glaring reason is that the release of the Zentorno was followed by new supercars like the Armoured Karuma, which hosts a powerful bullet-proof armor. There was no reason for players to invest in a vehicle like the Zentorno when they could get a death machine like the Karuma for almost the same price.

#3 The FH1 Hunter Helicopter

The FH1 Hunter helicopter was added to the game on November 21, 2017, as part of the Smuggler's Run update.

For such a small helicopter, the Hunter was speedy and powerful. Equipped with homing missiles and about 50 droppable bombs, it was every player's dream in GTA Online. At least for a while.

However, the Hunter soon took a backseat in the game with the Doomsday Heist release, which brought many new vehicles to the game, including the popular Akula.

Perhaps more GTA Online players would have invested in the Hunter if it hadn't been introduced to the game right before the much-anticipated Doomsday Heist. Timing matters a lot.

#2 The Deluxo

When it first came out, the Deluxo sold like hot cupcakes in the virtual market. But like the Sea Sparrow, its hype declined sooner than players might have anticipated.

Although the Deluxo did not disappoint GTA Online players in terms of performance, the popular Oppressor MK II's release overshadowed the remarkable strength and unprecedented features of this vehicle. The Deluxo can sometimes be spotted in the free mode lobby, but such sightings are getting increasingly rare in GTA Online.

# 1 The Oppressor

Image via GTA Wiki

The Oppressor is a futuristic motorbike capable of gliding and flying with a powerful boost. This vehicle also comes equipped with 20 deadly missiles.

Before the Oppressor MK II came out and became the absolute favorite vehicle of players in GTA Online, the Oppressor was quite popular among fans and could be seen almost everywhere.

After the big release of the Oppressor MK II, players stopped using the original version favoring the newer modified motorbike.