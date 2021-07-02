Top 5 ways the GTA 6 map can be different from maps of other games

The GTA series has been one of the most successful ones in the history of video games.

Rockstar not only delivered financially successful titles with the GTA games, but they also eliminated all competitors in this area. GTA games have always had their own genre, which is why similar games are often labeled GTA clones.

With GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar created the largest game worlds they've ever built before - something which indirectly affected the whole industry.

It has become a popular trend to create massive explorable environments in most modern video games. When it comes to game maps, GTA 6 may benefit from some distinctive elements that would set it apart from its newfound competitors.

This article will list some of the ways in which this could be achieved.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writers.

5 ways in which GTA 6's map may differ from its competitors

1) Multiple cities or regions

GTA San Andreas had 3 cities across distinct regions (Image via GTA Wiki)

A map world with multiple cities and regions in it is far more interesting than a single city and its countryside. Rockstar has already achieved this with GTA San Andreas and the Red Dead Redemption games.

If the "Project Americas" leak is to be believed, GTA 6 may have two or more cities in the game, one being Vice City and another in South America.

2) More waterways

Boats are practically unnecessary in GTA 5, owing to the game's island-based layout of San Andreas. This was not always the case in most GTA games.

GTA San Andreas has the most boat-friendly map in the series, with all three major cities accessible by boat. Boats were also helpful for transport in GTA 4, particularly if the player wished to escape land traffic.

More waterways should be included in GTA 6 to supplement boat travel as a useful and enjoyable feature.

3) Fast travel via airports

Fast travel is a feature seen in many open-world RPG games. While it makes the environment feel much smaller, it is a convenient method in the later stages of a game.

In GTA San Andreas, players may purchase a ticket to another city at the airports in each city. The entire journey may be skipped, making it similar to a quick travel function.

If GTA 6 has several cities, quick transit via airports should be a necessity.

4) A more detailed and explorable map

Most video games with excessively large maps have little content in them. Exploration is the only incentive in such game worlds and it does not ensure replayability.

Games like GTA 5, where the environment can benefit from as much realism and liveliness as possible, require far more comprehensive maps. More explorable buildings and NPC interactions are two methods to do this.

GTA 6 should emphasize a dynamic and vibrant world rather than a vast empty playground with nothing to do.

5) Dynamic map

The Mafia games are known for playing out their storyline through distinct chapters. In Mafia 2, this involves an 8 year cycle, and the city undergoes a few changes, including a change of seasons.

The "Project Americas" leaks and Tom Henderson's claims have a similar aspect that is supposed to be included in GTA 6 - a dynamic game world. The former claims a chronological shift from the 1980s to the present day, while the latter promises a continually evolving game world.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod