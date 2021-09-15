Top 5 worst-looking cars in GTA 5

GTA 5 gives a great variety of cars for players to choose from. These include sportscars, hypercars, luxury sedans, SUV's and vans.

Each category has good looking cars that make driving really fun because who doesn't want to look cool? However, GTA 5 also has some shoddy and rather ugly vehicles.

Here are the worst-looking cars in GTA 5.

The worst-looking cars in GTA 5

5) Vapid Minivan

Vapid Minivan (image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Minivan is hands down the most boring vehicle in the game. The design is not too flashy but not too plain, its just there in the middle sticking out like a major eyesore.

Driving this car doesn't really make sense either as it's not fast and it doesn't have great handling.

4) Dundreary Regina

Dundreary Regina (image via Rockstar Games)

The Dundreary Regina is a car that is clearly focused on practicality over style. Some players do find the car charming but the majority don't.

The car has a disproportionate exterior with its front sticking out like a duck bill and everything else is pushed to the back. It is a four seater with a trunk in the back. If there isn't enough space in the trunk, there is an option to tie up luggage on top of the car.

3) Vapid Radius

Vapid Radius (image via Rockstar Games)

Another "amazing" car by Vapid on this list. The Vapid Radius is just an ordinary SUV but it looks like a Hot Wheels car. The car's front and back look squeezed to make it as small as possible without compromising on the seating space. It looks bland and uninspiring.

2) Zirconium stratum

Zirconium Stratum (image via Rockstar Games)

The Zirconium Stratum is especially disappointing because it could've actually been a very good looking car. It has this retro sports car front which is \ruined by the flat back. Designers certainly dropped the ball here.

1) Declasse Asea

Declasse Asea (image via Rockstar Gam)

The Declasse Asea suffers from the same issue as Vapid Radius - it looks like a toy. The car is squeezed in front and has a fully flat back, giving it a plastic look.

Interestingly, Asea is alright with mediocre stats in GTA 5. The only issue is that it looks like something from Roblox.

