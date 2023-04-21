Top 6 Street Fighter mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Street Fighter (SF) and Rockstar Games' GTA 5 are two of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, and fans of both have found ways to merge the two. The modding community has been hard at work creating various mods that bring Capcom's offering to Los Santos, the setting of Grand Theft Auto 5. This article rounds up the top six Street Fighter mods for the Rockstar title in 2023.

The extensions mentioned below add new characters, outfits, moves, and more to GTA 5, allowing players to mix the two worlds in exciting ways. Whether you're a fan of Street Fighter, the Grand Theft Auto franchise, or both, these add-ons offer an unparalleled level of customization and entertainment that you won't find in the base game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Guile Fortnite and 5 other Street Fighter mods you should try (2023)

6) Guile Street Fighter Fortnite

The Guile Street Fighter Fortnite mod is an extension that adds Guile — a character from the SF series — as a playable entity in GTA Online.

He first appears in Street Fighter II and is a member of the United States Air Force. He seeks revenge against M. Bison, the main antagonist in Capcom's Street Fighter series, for killing his best friend. Guile is known for his iconic flat-top haircut, muscular build, and powerful special moves, including Sonic Boom and Flash Kick.

The mod was created by a user named raviabhishek1 and is available for free download on GTA5-Mods.com. You need to use AddonPeds by Meth0d and follow a set of instructions to add Guile to the game.

It's worth noting that while the mod features that character, the model and textures used in this extension are Epic Games' property. For the unversed, this is the studio that developed Fortnite. The conversion of the model was done by raviabhishek1.

5) Street Fighter Pack 2

The Street Fighter Pack 2 is a mod created by death7991 that adds four characters from Capcom's SF series as playable entities in GTA 5. The names included in this extension are M. Bison, Blanka, Mika, and Akuma. Each of them comes with multiple alternate colors.

To install the mod, you need to have AddonPeds by Meth0d installed and follow the instructions provided by the former.

This offering was first uploaded on March 19, 2020, and has not been updated since. It is available for download on the GTA5-Mods website. Death7991 has also created other similar mods for GTA 5, including the Street Fighter Pack [Add-On] and Pokemon: Red & Misty [Add-On].

To customize the appearance of the characters in the mod, you need to change the textures for each of them. For Blanka, you need to alter both Head and Upper/Torso textures. For Bison, you have to do the same for the Upper/Torso and Lower/Legs. Changing the villain's head texture will make his hair black.

4) Ryu Street Fighter Fortnite

The Ryu Street Fighter Fortnite mod for GTA 5 is a fan-made modification that allows players to play as Ryu, a skilled martial artist who travels the world seeking new challenges and opponents to test his fighting abilities. In the SF games, he is known for his signature move, the Hadouken, which involves him launching a powerful energy ball from his hands.

This mod was also created by raviabhishek1 and was first uploaded on February 28, 2022. To install the mod, players need to have the AddonPeds mod by Meth0d on their system. Then, they need to place the mod files in the appropriate folder using OpenIV. Subsequently, players can use the AddonPeds mod to create a new character called "RYU" and play as SF's Ryu in GTA Online.

3) Street Fighter Pack

The Street Fighter Pack is a GTA 5 mod created by death7991. It adds playable characters from the popular Street Fighter series, including Guile, Cammy, Ken, and Ryu, to GTA Online. The mod also contains multiple alternate color options for each entity.

The models for Guile, Ken, and Ryu were sourced from ModelResource and provided by user Centrixe, while Cammy's design was offered by sutinoer. These models are imported into GTA 5 to replace existing ones, allowing players to play as iconic Street Fighter characters within the game's open-world environment.

2) Chunli Street Fighter Fortnite

The Chunli Street Fighter Fortnite mod for GTA 5 is a fan-made extension that adds Chun-Li as a playable character in GTA 5. It was created by raviabhishek1 and was first available on February 28, 2022. This add-on can be downloaded from the GTA5-Mods website.

Chun-Li is a character in the Street Fighter video game series, first appearing in Street Fighter II. She is a skilled martial artist from China who uses her powerful legs to deliver devastating kicks to her opponents. Chun-Li is known for her speed as well as agility and has become a fan-favorite character in the Street Fighter series. Moreover, she's appeared in other video games, movies, and TV shows.

1) Akuma Street Fighter

Akuma Street Fighter is a modification that replaces the original Akuma motorcycle in GTA Online with a modified one inspired by Capcom's video game series. The extension was created by R3D and is available for download on the GTA5-Mods website. Its latest update came in September 2017, and the version is 1.5, which includes changes to the plate number position and seat.

Akuma is a character in the Street Fighter series first introduced in Super Street Fighter II Turbo. He, also known as Gouki in Japan, is a powerful and dangerous martial artist who seeks to become the strongest fighter in the world. He is known for his aggressive fighting style and signature moves such as the Gohadoken fireball and Shun Goku Satsu instant-kill techniques.

