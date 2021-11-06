Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online (November 2021)

GTA Online boasts a number of incredibly nimble, lightning-fast vehicles, each more devastating than the other.

From flying motorcycles and weaponized trucks to submersible cars, Rockstar has, over the years, added a number of exciting vehicles to the multiplayer game. The most popular ones, however, are those that rule the fast-track.

GTA Online: 5 cars that leave everyone else in the dust

5) The Pfister 811

Coming in at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the Pfister 811 is one of the fastest, not to mention coolest, vehicles featured in GTA Online. Taking after the Koenigsegg Regera and the Porsche 918 Hypercar, the Pfister 811 is a dream to own.

Not only does it leave many vehicles of its class in the dust, but it also absolutely smashes it in the looks department, boasting an incredibly cool and sturdy design. Its nimble handling and quick acceleration always makes a great case for itself.

4) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Banshee vehicles are some of the coolest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 124 mph/199.6 km/h, it makes for one heck of a purchase in the game.

The Banshee 900R's acceleration is beyond impressive and its butter-smooth handling makes it super compatible for beginners. Another vehicle that players shouldn't miss out on in 2021.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

The Deveste Eight, inspired by the Devel Sixteen, is recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h). It might not be the fastest vehicle in the game but it is agonizingly close and is hence a fan-favourite.

While the vehicle's acceleration is not as great as one might expect, it generally performs well and undoubtedly deserves all the hype.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX, recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), is the second fastest vehicle in GTA Online. Inspired by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, it is one of the coolest vehicles featured in the game and makes for a great addition to the player's garage.

1) The Ocelot Pariah

Thundering in at a top speed of 136.00 mph/218.87 km/h, the Pariah is perhaps the fastest vehicle in GTA Online. When fully upgraded, this vehicle seems to have no rival on the fast-track.

Moreover, its traction and handling are beyond impressive, making it one of the best investments in the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul