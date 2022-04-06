Two Vigilantes battle it out in GTA Online to a hilarious end

GTA Online has some intriguing vehicles when it comes to looks and styles. Some of the more overpowered vehicles come with boosts or usually have some unique or defining features.

This stands very true for the Vigilante, a Batman-style car that is one of the most overpowered vehicles in the game. Fans love it so much because of its capabilities and because it looks like a superhero car.

This article will talk about the hilarious ending to the clip in which two players battle it out in a pair of Vigilantes.

GTA Online players all recognize and love the Vigilante

In the short Reddit clip above, two GTA Online players, driving a couple of Vigilantes, have clearly found one another near La Mesa and are having some fun. It almost seems like they are playing a game of 'chicken' where two people drive straight into another to see who pulls away first and loses.

In the clip, GTA Online racers make a couple of passes at each other and crash, losing their bearings. However, they manage to pull themselves together and go for one final big run. For one of the players, it did not work out so well. The final collision resulted in one gamer being flung onto a passing train and taken underground into the tunnels against their will. Several Redditors found this hilarious.

Many viewers and commenters could not believe the timing of the passing train and the fact that the scene unfolded the way that it did. Other commenters talked about using vehicles like the Scramjet in similar situations, with one commenter going on to say that the exact same thing had happened to him once, against so many odds.

Taking the midnight train going anywhere in GTA Online (Image via Reddit)

The video ended as the train carrying the car was seen entering the underground tracks, still carrying the unfortunate player of the game of chicken. Nobody knows where that player will have ended up.

Videos like this are great fun. Even though it feels very competitive, it really is just some wholesome gameplay. It is funny to imagine the reaction of the two Vigilante drivers when they first crossed paths. The fact that this entertaining result came from it and it was caught for a Reddit clip is a bonus.

Edited by Mayank Shete