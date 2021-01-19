Everything to know about Vapid Peyote in GTA Online

Cars, unsurprisingly, have always had a special place in GTA Online for gamers and developers alike.

One of the many reasons why GTA Online is considered a timeless masterpiece is because of all the exotic and futuristic vehicles the game features. From boost-assisted to eerie-looking bikes to weaponized jeeps to super expensive yachts, the game has something to offer for everyone.

While some vehicles were found to be rather underwhelming by players and lost all the buzz they had received in the beginning, others still manage to awe GTA Online fans.

One such vehicle is the celebrated Vapid Peyote in GTA Online, the never-ending talk of the town. This article highlights the epic features of this iconic car and talks about why, after all these years, it's still selling like hot cakes in GTA Online.

Everything to know about GTA Online's Vapid Peyote

The overall design, build, and interior of this two-door luxury car in GTA Online seems to have taken after a 1st Gen Ford Thunderbird. While the front end of the car is inspired by the 1995 and 1996 models, the rear end of the car looks somewhat like the 1956 model.

Advertisement

It is rather needless to say that the Vapid Peyote, with its iconic chrome bumper, double-stacked head, and cutting-edge frame, leaves its contemporary competitors in the dust.

The Vapid Peyote is powered by the powerful V10 Supercharged engine and equipped with butter-smooth wheels, the two of which combine to create high acceleration and a top speed of 166 mph.

The handling of the car is smooth and user-friendly. However, due to its bulky body, the car does suffer from average braking at times. The driver might have to stand on the brakes for a few seconds when braking downhill to achieve the desired result.

This soft-top convertible can be customized at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online to the player's liking.

It can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $805,000.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.