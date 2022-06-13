Warzone player creates GTA Vice City-inspired intro

Most avid gamers will agree that Call of Duty Warzone has almost nothing in common with GTA Vice City. It's pretty evident as the former is a full-blown battle royale while the latter is an open-world action-adventure game.

That said, creativity knows no bounds, and u/jamcowl, a Redditor, reinforced that fact. The imaginative gamer created and edited a Vice City-themed intro for COD Vanguard's iteration of Warzone, Caldera.

Mash-up of GTA and COD gamers didn't know they needed

GTA Vice City and Caldera have tropical settings with abundant beaches and palm trees. The former is based on the real-life city of Miami, whereas the latter is just named after the hollow area created after a volcanic eruption.

Caldera received quite some flak after replacing Warzone's previous map, Verdansk. It eventually grew on players and became the more popular map.

Vice City has never had confusion tied to it, as users love the map to bits and want it to return with GTA 6.

u/jamcowl went all out with their efforts as the post read:

"I spent all day editing."

The Redditor mainly focused on the music, font, and Vice City-themed cutouts. The initial splash screens mention Activision (publisher) and Raven Software (developer) in the classic GTA Vice City font and color scheme.

The video uses clips from several Warzone matches that feature combat, driving, and even a scene of two players crouch-spamming at each other.

The post was shared on the r/CODWarzone subreddit and has accrued over 150 upvotes over the last five days. However, that is not an accurate scale for judgment because this subreddit doesn't see as much traffic as the GTA ones.

u/jamcowl was pretty apprehensive while making this intro video, saying:

"Thanks, editing this was a labor of love for a weird idea I had and didn't really know how many people would have played both games and appreciate the mash-up, so I'm glad someone liked it."

Both games were released 14 years apart, which is a plausible thought fans might have. They are also vastly different games and may not cater to the same audience. That said, u/jamcowl was lucky as some gamers seemed to love the idea.

A few users also agreed that this edit brought back many happy memories. One also shared their opinion while saying that Vice City's 80s vibe would have worked better for a Verdansk '84 intro video.

u/jamcowl admitted that it would have been a great fit, but the tropical setting in Miami had a better connection with Caldera for them.

u/jamcowl also picked up a few awards, including 'You dropped this award' and 'Wholesome.' Reddit posts rarely get upvotes, let alone awards, and the user's creativity and the nostalgic appeal of the post made this possible.

Hats off to them for coming up with this idea and the community for rewarding their efforts.

