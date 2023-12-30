Was there a space DLC in development for GTA 5 before GTA 6?

The recent GTA 5 source code leak has highlighted some of the game's canceled story mode DLCs. In fact, there might have been a total of eight canceled DLCs for the game, one of which, reportedly titled Agent Trevor, could have involved protagonist Trevor Philips. More details on this alleged Trevor DLC have now surfaced online, suggesting that it might have involved missions in space.

With that said, let's take a closer look at the reported Grand Theft Auto 5 space DLC that might have been in development before GTA 6.

Note: The information in this article is speculative and based on the GTA 5 source code leaks.

GTA 5 leaked source reportedly hints at space missions in a canceled story mode DLC

X (formerly Twitter) user @krierraa posted a screenshot of some code that seems to be a part of the recently leaked GTA 5 source code. The word space is mentioned a couple of times in the image above, which has made some believe that one of the game's canceled story mode DLCs might have featured missions in space.

Additionally, the mode protagonist, Trevor, being mentioned as well, suggests that it could have been a part of the canceled Agent Trevor DLC instead of a separate space DLC.

Interestingly, X user @CrackerD1Drew believes the code in question refers to cutscenes. The lines in the image above start with "trigger_scene" before mentioning space, wherein a scene could mean a cutscene. However, @krierraa believes this is referring to missions.

Fans debate over whether the code refers to cutscenes or missions (Images via X)

Grand Theft Auto 5 is full of hints to extra-terrestrial life. From the frozen alien in North Yankton to UFOs and alien-themed art installations in Blaine County, there are plenty of easter eggs alluding to the presence of aliens in the game's world.

So, one should not be surprised at space allegedly being mentioned in GTA 5's leaked source code. Rockstar might have been planning to expand upon extra-terrestrial life in the game at some point.

Be that as it may, it is difficult to say if this DLC was in development before Grand Theft Auto 6 or was being worked upon simultaneously before being canceled. This is because there isn't a clear idea of exactly when the GTA 6 development cycle began.

Although Rockstar announced active development of the sequel in February 2022, last year's leaked footage suggests work might have begun on it much before the said announcement.

As the game has now been confirmed to release in 2025, Rockstar focusing on or revealing more about canceled GTA 5 DLCs like Agent Trevor seems unlikely. Nevertheless, @krierraa recently posted a similar screenshot that allegedly contains more details about the canceled Agent Trevor DLC.

While space has not been mentioned in this screenshot, the presence of the word Stromberg might be referring to the Ocelot Stromberg, a submersible vehicle that players can buy in Grand Theft Auto Online.

