"We're doing variety": xQc forced to change stream plans after discovering ban from GTA NoPixel RP server

Twitch star xQc has once again been banned from the popular GTA V roleplaying server, NoPixel RP.

The streaming giant learned about it while trying to access the server in a recent stream. The revelation seemed to have thwarted his plans for the day, as he was forced to play something else.

NoPixel GTA RP ban ruins xQc's streaming plans

In a recent stream, xQc continued his long-standing tradition of watching MasterChef episodes with his fans before diving into the gaming world with titles such as Escape from Tarkov and many more.

Fans of xQc were most excited to see him play GTA RP as he could easily cause chaos on the streets of Los Santos, and provide some hilarious yet amazing moments.

However, the streamer and his massive community received a major shock when they found out that the server had banned him for the day. This came to light when xQc tried logging into the game.

Unlike his previous bans, it doesn't seem like xQc has committed a major affront that could have resulted in a permanent ban. Moreover, the suspension shouldn't cause much of a problem as he only needed to wait for a day.

However, this sudden ban threw a spanner in his streaming plans, and xQc then had to think outside the box. After a few seconds of thought, his answer to the problem was to go random:

"I guess we are doing variety boys."

He later revealed that the server had issued him a report from another player in NoPixel. The ban seems to have resulted from him losing the report case, as the streamer lamented:

"Guys, I had a report ID, I answered it, I guess I lost my case."

After a disappointing turn of events, xQc eventually had to continue reacting to more MasterChef episodes. However, he did return to play Escape from Tarkov and Dead by Daylight.

While fans might have missed out on some Grand Theft Auto shenanigans with xQc, the stream did have some great moments with the latter having fun with fellow creators in other games.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul