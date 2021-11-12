Weapon cheat codes for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition 

The Trilogy barely came out a few hours ago, and GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is already all the rage among fans.

Given that the game was big on cheat codes back in the day, it will probably still make use of fun little tricks that make the onscreen characters do all sorts of funny things in the gameworld. Cheats are special codes that enable players to take their gaming experience to the next level by activating special functions and character abilities.

This article lists all the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition codes for PC.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Weapon cheats

GTA Vice city codes (Image via Sporstkeeda)

These GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats are incredibly fun and exciting. Plugging them in by using the given codes will allow the playable character on the screen to behave in a certain way, or even the game will change the course of its dynamic as a whole.

Players will need to manually type these cheats out in order to activate them in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats for PC:

Weapon Set #1: THUGSTOOLS

Weapon Set #2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Weapon Set #3: NUTTERTOOLS

Full Health: ASPIRINE

Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats for Xbox:

Weapon Set #1: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapon Set #2: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Weapon Set #3: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Full Health: RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Armor: RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

GTA Vice City Cheats for PlayStation:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Weapon Set #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapon Set #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Weapon Set #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Full Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Instant Death: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Edited by R. Elahi