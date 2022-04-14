Weekly GTA Online update offers generous Bunker Research bonuses

This week's GTA Online update is tailor-made for gunrunners who wish to do more Bunker Research.

The relevant part of this week's Newswire update states:

"This week all Bunker Research speeds are doubled for aspiring weapons traffickers, meaning your Bunker staff will take half as much time as usual to complete research projects like weapons and vehicle mods. There's also 50% off Bunker Supplies to keep your research progressing."

Hence, GTA Online players get to do Bunker Research twice as quickly as before, with the supplies costing half as much as they did before. It's an incredible blessing for any gunrunner seeking to utilize this feature, although it will only last for one week.

This week's GTA Online update has terrific Bunker Research benefits

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus Double Rewards on Special Vehicle Work, 3X GTA$ and RP on Extraction, and more: This week's Business Bonuses in GTA Online feature a spotlight on Gunrunning — with doubled Research speeds and 50% off Bunker Supplies.Plus Double Rewards on Special Vehicle Work, 3X GTA$ and RP on Extraction, and more: rsg.ms/9f6fb1e This week's Business Bonuses in GTA Online feature a spotlight on Gunrunning — with doubled Research speeds and 50% off Bunker Supplies.Plus Double Rewards on Special Vehicle Work, 3X GTA$ and RP on Extraction, and more: rsg.ms/9f6fb1e https://t.co/TaXVv5FR3G

It's yet another week that will prove beneficial to new next-gen players who have recently started playing GTA Online. Last week's update focused on a broad spectrum of bonuses for various businesses associated with the new Career Builder feature, so it's great for beginners that this trend continues.

Bunker Research is a feature exclusive to something that gunrunners have access to in the game. There are two ways for players to get supplies:

Steal them in a mission Spend money to get them automatically

This week's bonus of the supplies being 50% off is only relevant for the latter point.

How Bunker Research works

There are several ways to take advantage of this feature. The first option, which will be more advantageous to rich players, is simply fast-tracking all projects. This method won't require supplies, and the research time being finished twice as fast doesn't take advantage of this week's update.

Alternatively, one can buy the supplies at half the price they'd usually pay and let the research be done twice as fast as before. This method can be especially beneficial for beginners who don't have a fat stack of money to throw around to get every item.

Note: The player doesn't get to choose which specific item they will obtain. It's entirely luck-based.

Selling weapons in GTA Online

GTA Online players can also choose to sell their supplies to make a profit. It's best to do these missions in a solo public lobby to avoid the unnecessary hassle of dealing with other players. There are different ways to increase one's chances of entering a public lobby by themselves, such as through MTU Manipulation on the PS5.

Selling stocks still benefit from the 50% off supplies this week, allowing gunrunners to make quite the profit. Naturally, it's best if a player plays the game often this week if they wish to make a ton of money.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul