What are the System requirements to run GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

GTA Vice City was released as part of a bundle titled GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, along with GTA: III and GTA: San Andreas. The three included games are already regarded as classics in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Even with the improved graphics, players still feel nostalgic playing the three brilliant games.

System requirements to install and run the game smoothly will be discussed in this article. There are not many demanding requirements to play the game seamlessly, as they are still based on the original versions. Any current-gen system should be able to run it well in the highest possible graphics settings.

System requirements to run GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition explained

Rockstar Games have listed the requirements to install and play Vice City's Definitive Edition on PCs and they're listed below:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk: 45GB

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Disk: 45GB

Going by the official requirements, players can see that it does not take much to play the game in the highest available graphics settings. With an NVIDIA GTX 970 or an AMD Radeon 570, gamers can play the game at a resolution of 1080p at a constant framerate of 60fps and above.

Vice City: Definitive Edition at 4K resolution

While the latest available graphics cards aren't required to play the game at 4K resolution, players with the latest specs can enjoy a buttery smooth experience at a framerate of 120 fps.

Saturated colors, mini-maps, and other HUD elements are revamped in the game, and every single detail in the vehicles and characters can be visualized a lot better in 4K.

The following specs have been used to benchmark the game at 4K:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-10700K

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB

The benchmark resulted in the game running at an average fps of 93 in 1080p resolution, 90 at 2K resolution, and 76 at 4K resolution. The results were all in Ultra settings, meaning the maximum available graphics settings at each of the mentioned resolutions.

All of these specs can be used for the other two games in the GTA Trilogy bundle as well to get similar results.

Installing the game will require Rockstar Games Launcher

Rockstar Games Launcher with GTA Trilogy game pre-purchased (Image via RockstarGames Intel)

Players will require the Rockstar Games Launcher to install GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition and a login ID to purchase the game. Once purchased, players can log in to the Rockstar Games launcher with the same ID that was used to purchase the game.

Once logged in, the installation should start after a quick verification. The Rockstar Games Launcher might download additional software including DirectX, Microsoft Visual C++ 2015-2019 Redistributables (x64), Chromium Embedded Framework, and the Rockstar Games Social Club Framework.

Finally, authentication software will also be downloaded to recognize certain hardware attributes for entitlement, digital rights management, license enforcement, support, system, and other purposes. Any updates to the game and additional DLCs will be downloaded and updated from the Launcher.

Useful tips to remember while playing Vice City Definitive Edition

These are a few useful tips for players who are planning to start Vice City: Definitive Edition.

Armor levels are increased by completing Vigilante missions

Health levels are increased by completing Pizza delivery missions

Sprinting capabilities can be improved by completing Paramedic missions

Immunity to fire can be improved by completing Firefighter missions

All of these missions become increasingly difficult as players progress through the levels. Increasing armor and health levels, being immune to fire and an improved sprinting capability can help players get away from sticky situations easily in the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes