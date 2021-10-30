What is the best chopper in GTA Online?

Weaponized choppers capable of destroying everything in the targeted vicinity are insanely popular in GTA Online, and the Buzzard is the best of them.

The multiplayer game features quite a few choppers, given how many missions in GTA Online depend on lightning-fast, devastatingly powerful aircraft. Most of these flying beasts cost a pretty penny in the game but are notoriously popular for their unique features and unparalleled performance.

This article talks about one of the most popular choppers featured in GTA Online, the one that needs no introduction in the game

GTA Online: Why the Buzzard is the best chopper

GTA Online boasts a number of great choppers, but the Buzzard Attack Chopper is arguably one of the coolest, not to mention the most deadly, vehicles featured in GTA Online.

“The Buzzard is a light, compact helicopter for military or millionaire use. With a 5-bladed main rotor and a top speed of 175mph, it's widely considered to be the best performing helicopter in its class. These hardly ever drop out of the sky like a stone. Helicopters are one of the safest ways to travel.”

— Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper, undeniably the most destructive vehicle in the entire game, has been ruling the aerial fast-track since time immemorial. In terms of handling, the vehicle is beyond impressive, compatible even for newbie enthusiasts. Its speed and acceleration always make an excellent case for itself.

As a military helicopter, the Buzzard boasts an incredible defense system, its compact frame and smooth maneuverability make it exceptionally easy for fans to dodge the enemy and wreak havoc from a safe and relatively untouchable distance.

Its shortcomings, however, cannot be overlooked. One hit from an RPG or a homing missile would blow the vehicle into sad little pieces. The Buzzard can barely withstand a couple of hits from the Heavy Sniper MK II, let alone devastating weapons that are designed for blowing things up, like the infamous chopper.

That said, the vehicle features several lethal, laser-accurate weapons:

Miniguns: The Buzzard comes equipped with two powerful miniguns mounted on each side of the aircraft. These miniguns can destroy the targeted object within a few seconds.

Missiles: The Buzzard has with two extremely powerful missile pods that fire unguided rockets or homing missiles.

How to buy the Buzzard in GTA Online?

The Buzzard Attack Chopper can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,750,000.

