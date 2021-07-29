What is the best sports car in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online is still all the rage in 2021 and, judging by its skyrocketing success, will be so for the foreseeable future.

For all its fame, however, the game would hardly have been as terrific as it is had it not been for all the amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to it. From futuristic motorbikes to weaponized land beasts to submersible cars, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more stunning and sturdy than the other.

Sports cars are a popular choice in GTA Online given the importance of lightning-fast vehicles in some of the missions and the popularity of impromptu races. This article talks about the Grotti Itali RSX, the most raved-about sports car in the game as of 2021.

All about the best sports car in GTA Online:

Warning: NSFW. There's a sexy single car in your area looking for a ride. Interested? Just open a private tab and check out these candid pics of the RSX's sultry bodywork, hourglass waist, soft front, and silken A-line. But before you take it to the next level and see what's under the hood, turn off your webcam and mute your mic. The conference call you're ignoring is about to see your o-face. -LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION

GTA Online features a number of mind-blowing vehicles but the likes of the RSX have seldom been seen before. The car is an absolute beast if there ever was one!

Recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), the RSX is the fastest sports car in GTA Online and in that regard, at least, the best of all.

As if that wasn't enough, it boasts excellent acceleration, impressive traction and nimble handling.

As far as its overall performance goes, the RSX is arguably the most efficient vehicle in GTA Online, and not only from its own class but from the entire collection.

It's not modest in looks either. Sleek and sturdy, the RSX is a sight to behold, a joy to ride and a dream to own.

All in all, it is definitely one of the best sports cars in GTA Online and makes for a wonderful addition to the player's garage in the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul