What is the best utility vehicle in GTA Online

GTA Online is one of the most popular games in the world, and while its storyline and missions are enrapturing on their own, the franchise would hardly have been as successful as it is had it not been for all the amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to it.

Driving is a big part of GTA Online. Heck, the word "Auto" is right in the name of the game itself. Take out the vehicles and GTA Online becomes another down-the-hill universe people get bored of within minutes.

Utility vehicles are a popular type in GTA Online. While they aren't necessarily as essential as some of the faster and more sturdy vehicles in the game, they certainly make for a great overall experience.

Admittedly, most utility vehicles in the game are lacking in one feature or another, but that's the thing about utility vehicles - they are not supposed to be furiously fast or notoriously nimble. They are just supposed to be good at providing as much utility as possible.

The Sadler: The best utility vehicle in GTA Online

No problem getting a pair of 300lb tweens in the back of this bad boy... The Vapid Sadler is a full-size pick-up for full-size Americans. The best-selling and least fuel-efficient vehicle in the United States for over 20 years – SOUTHERN SAN ANDREAS SUPER AUTOS DESCRIPTION.

Equipped with high ground clearance, this pickup truck performs exceptionally well on off-road terrains and makes for one heck of a ride.

While its top speed and acceleration are neither exemplary nor poor, its durability and ability to tackle sharp turns is beyond impressive.

The vehicle handles extremely well, barely requiring any input. This makes the Sadler a great vehicle for both expert players and beginners.

Recorded at a top speed of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h), the Sadler is a pretty decent vehicle for its class and can be purchased Southern S.A. Super Auto for $35,000. It can also be stolen or found in GTA Online.

All in all, the Sadler is one of the best utility vehicles in GTA Online, and at such an inexpensive rate, it is more of a bargain than a hefty purchase.

