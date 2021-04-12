What are Bunkers used for in GTA Online?

GTA Online can be pretty daunting, considering that there are hundreds of icons on the map and a dozen of dialog boxes on the screen at all times. Even before playing GTA Online, players come into the game with much baggage, having heard a lot of chatter about Bunkers and other properties in the game.

This might lead players to make massive purchases that don't result in anything fruitful since they don't have enough information about them. Before players dip right into a business in GTA Online, they should have a boatload of information about it as well as the required tools.

Bunkers being one of the most appealing properties in GTA Online, might be an easy choice to make. But here are some things players should know about it before shelling out potentially millions for one.

Bunkers in GTA Online

To purchase a Bunker, players can visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website through their in-game phone. Once on the app, players will find that there are 11 Bunkers in total, with differing prices that are determined by various factors that will assist during the Gunrunning missions.

Essentially, a Bunker is a stronghold of the players in GTA Online from where they can run their very own Gunrunning operation that nets them money on an hourly basis. The very foundation of a player's wealth in GTA Online is dependent on their ability to acquire and grow a business.

Gunrunning is one of the most popular means of making money in the game, and the Bunker is how the player gets access to it.

Advertisement

Gunrunning in GTA Online

"Dotted throughout Blaine County are hatches. Look into these mysterious properties on the Maze Bank Foreclosure site, and you’ll find sprawling underground headquarters for sale, ready to be stocked with new military-grade vehicles and weapons manufacturing equipment capable of developing highly sought-after offensive and defensive technologies."

-Rockstar Newswire

Essentially, players will be using the Bunker's resources to be able to run a proper Gunrunning operation that nets them quite a bit of cash. Gunrunning is a passive business, meaning the player doesn't actively have to be doing much while the business generates revenue.

The player must put in a certain amount of legwork and then simply watch as the money rolls in. During that period, players can engage in other businesses and activities to add to the total profits in GTA Online.

The most players can make from Gunrunning comes up to about $40k-79$k per hour, which isn't much. But seeing as it is a passive business, players can combine this along with other businesses to turn a massive profit.

Advertisement

How to start Gunrunning

To start Gunrunning, simply follow the steps given below:

Enter the Bunker Head to the laptop Access the Disruption Logistics Website

From the DL Website, players will be able to upgrade their staff, add cosmetics, and even research weapons. But most importantly, it allows players to access their Gunrunning business in the game.

Players must first complete a Set-up mission, then a Resupply, and then finally a Sell mission. Players can also choose to buy a MOC, which helps out by providing them with Mobile Operations, missions that help supplement the Gunrunning business in GTA Online.