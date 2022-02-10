What more can fans expect from Rockstar this year since GTA 6 announcement?

When Rockstar finally confirmed their plans for a new GTA game, fans were surprised. According to their most recent newswire article, the next game in the series is currently in development. Meanwhile, the developers are hard at work on the release of Grand Theft Auto 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition next month.

In the midst of it all, there are rumors of a Steam release for the Definitive Edition Trilogy and the Expanded & Enhanced Edition as well. Fans are also hoping to see a trailer for GTA 6 before the end of the year.

What can fans expect to see this year after the GTA 6 announcement?

All the GTA leaks for this year

Rockstar has set March 15 as the release date for the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5. Meanwhile, they also acknowledged that fans have been imploring for news on Grand Theft Auto 6 and confirmed the game's existence. However, as of now, there has been no other news about it, and most fans are growing anxious.

On the other hand, insider sources, alongside SteamDB, have uncovered a possible release of the Expanded & Enhanced GTA 5 on Steam. This new edition of the old game has only been advertised for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for now. It is possible that it will soon see a PC release, but to get it on Steam would be nothing short of surprising.

There's also an earlier report on the Definitive Edition Trilogy coming out on Steam, although Rockstar has been silent on the topic. Finally, fans also expect to see a trailer for the upcoming title by 2022 itself. The game itself, however, is unlikely to arrive before early 2024.

Possible release date and trailer for GTA 6

Major sources of information on Rockstar Games' titles point to a 2024 release date. This includes Tom Henderson and Tez2, both of whom are quite reliable and trusted by the majority of the fan community. Tez2 believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 could come out by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Henderson, who earlier pointed to a 2024-25 release, has since stated that it might come out before the fiscal year 2024 ends. This means that players might get a new Grand Theft Auto title by March 31 of that year. As of now, there aren't any more leaks regarding the trailer.

Rockstar usually releases a game two years after its reveal. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 5 came out in November 2011, and the game was released in September 2013. If this pattern is followed, fans will be getting a trailer near the final quarter of 2022.

