What is Club Work in GTA Online, and how to participate in it after The Last Dose update?

GTA Online Club Work is one of the most confusing daily objectives in the game as it doesn’t provide hints on what it is or how to participate in it. Since the latest Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update, the game has further increased in complexity with so many things to do. As exciting as it sounds, it can also be overwhelming for some players unfamiliar with each feature added to the game over the past couple of years.

To help players with this task, this article will share everything players must know about Club Work in GTA Online in 2023.

What exactly does GTA Online Club Work mean? (Post- Los Santos Drug Wars DLC)

Club Work, most commonly known as Motorcycle Club Work (MC Work), is a range of in-session missions available for MC Presidents in GTA Online. The feature was added back in 2016 as part of the Bikers update and has been a part of Los Santos ever since.

Here are four different types of Club Work missions available so far:

Joust – A motorcycle deathmatch between two Motorcycle Clubs (MCs)

A motorcycle deathmatch between two Motorcycle Clubs (MCs) Deathmatch – A team deathmatch between two MCs

A team deathmatch between two MCs Stand Your Ground – An unique mode in which MC protects an area from other online players for 20 minutes.

An unique mode in which MC protects an area from other online players for 20 minutes. Caged In – A mode like Penned In where players can only ride a motorcycle and stay inside the circle

Each mission rewards players with cash and RP, further helping them in their hustle every day.

How to participate in Club Work in 2023?

To participate in any of the four types of Club Work, players first need to get an MC Clubhouse property from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There are 12 different Clubhouse locations to choose from, costing players anywhere between $200,000-$495,000 to own one of them.

Players must open the Interaction Menu, choose “Motorcycle Club,” and select the “Start a Motorcycle Club” option. This will register them as MC Presidents, and they can access Club Work from the same interaction menu.

If players do not want to purchase MC Clubhouses in GTA Online, they can still participate in Club Work if an MC President requests help from them. This will count towards the completion of the Daily Objective without the need to spend money on purchasing the property.

Players should note that Daily Objectives only get unlocked when they achieve Rank 15.

This is one of the best ways to earn money in 2023. Players can also earn millions from GTA Online MC Businesses if they choose to purchase the Clubhouse.

