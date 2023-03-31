How to easily make millions from GTA Online Biker Businesses using simple AFK tricks?

GTA Online has several AFK tricks that players may wish to use to accumulate more products for their Biker Businesses. You could potentially earn millions of dollars. Any event week that boosts the Sell Missions for these properties will make this moneymaker even better. It is worth noting that there are five Biker Businesses in GTA Online. However, not all of them are valuable to own.

People with limited schedules for this game may only want to own a few properties. In that case, the Cocaine Lockup and Meth Lab are good enough to use, with the Counterfeit Cash Factory being a good third option.

AFK tricks every GTA Online player should know to make millions (Biker Businesses and other properties)

You need to get supplies first (Image via Rockstar Games)

Before you do one of the following AFK tricks, it is vital that you resupply your Biker Businesses. If you have no supplies, you'll get no product, which results in no money earned here. GTA Online players can get supplies in a few ways:

Paying for it (you'll still make a profit) Stealing them from a resupply mission Randomly getting the supplies from Stash Houses

The easiest method for somebody seeking to AFK would be just to buy the supplies. Once you do that, it's time to figure out how to stay in a lobby without getting kicked. GTA Online players should know that good AFK methods are valuable to earn millions from every business in the game.

Any Biker Business is just one property you could get, but it is the main focus of this guide. You can still use this knowledge for an Acid Lab, Bunker, and more.

AFK tricks in GTA Online

The first AFK trick to discuss is the LS Car Meet one. Many love it for the following reasons:

It only costs $50,000 to have a membership (it's a one-time fee)

You can accumulate LS Car Meet Reputation at the same time

Here is how you can do this AFK trick:

Go to the LS Car Meet. Enter the Test Track with a vehicle. Try to leave the Test Track to access a menu, but don't press anything. Do nothing for as long as you'd like.

This method is easy, but it's not the only option available to GTA Online players.

The Nightclub garage method still works (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nightclub owners can also access their garage menu and do nothing there. This business is much more expensive than an LS Car Meet membership, but you will be very close to a Nightclub safe where you can easily pick up the money.

On a related note, owning Biker Businesses also gives you Nightclub Warehouse goods. It ultimately doesn't matter which AFK method you pick since both work for the purpose of acquiring goods and passive income from other properties.

To earn millions of dollars, some GTA Online players may need to adjust their settings so their consoles or controllers don't fall asleep. Similarly, make sure to have a good internet connection since a disconnect will end either method prematurely. You won't get millions of dollars if this happens.

Do your Sell Missions

You need to do Sell Missions to make money (Image via Rockstar Games)

After you AFK for a bit, make sure to resupply, and then you can repeat the process all over again. Once you have enough product, do a Sell Mission to reap the profit. Players can potentially earn millions of dollars through Biker Businesses each day.

Poll : Do you have a maxed out LS Car Meet Reputation? Yes No 0 votes