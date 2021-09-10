What is Deathwish in GTA 5? Understanding the game's three endings

GTA 5 has three different endings available for the player to choose from. One of these is the canon ending to the plot, while the other two are disturbingly anti-climatic.

GTA 5 isn't the first game in the series to feature choice-based endings. GTA 4 introduced several choice-based missions throughout its storyline, which culminated in two different endings.

Here's a look at all three endings in GTA 5 in case newer players are curious as to the outcomes of each.

GTA 5: Exploring the three endings of the game, including Deathwish

Players are faced with a critical decision as the game approaches its conclusion. After a brief conversation with Devin Weston, Franklin is in charge of deciding what happens to Michael and Trevor. Steve Haines and Dave Norton give him orders to murder Trevor since he is a burden to them, and when Devin Weston approaches him, he suggests murdering Michael instead.

Franklin now has three alternatives to select from:

Choice A - Kill Trevor (Something Sensible)

Choice B - Kill Michael (The Time's Come)

Choice C - Deathwish (The Third Way)

Ending A (Something Sensible)

This mission is given to Franklin by Steve Haines. If it is accepted, the player has to chase and kill Trevor with Michael's help. Trevor crashes into a tanker and is drenched in gasoline in an oil field.

Angered at the betrayal, he taunts Franklin into finishing what he started. The player has to then shoot the gasoline around him, which sets Trevor ablaze. If Franklin hesitates, Michael will fire the shot instead.

After the deed is done, the two go their own ways and resume their lives. Unsurprisingly, players are unable to play as Trevor after finishing this mission.

Ending B (The Time's Come)

This mission is provided to Franklin by Devin Weston. This is arguably the worst ending in the game as Franklin kills his former mentor. If players hesitate to kill Michael, he will force Franklin to drop him after a headbutt.

Even Trevor refuses to have anything to do with Franklin after this mission. Lamar remains the only companion with whom he can hang out, but only at night.

Ending C (Deathwish/The Third Way)

In what is considered a canonical ending, Franklin refuses to betray Michael or Trevor and joins forces with them instead. They then go on a rampage to finish all of their enemies at once. This includes the FIB, Merryweather, Wei Cheng, Stretch, Steve Haines, and Devin Weston.

Deathwish is undoubtedly the only cathartic ending in GTA 5 as players get to keep all the protagonists alive while killing off all their enemies.

