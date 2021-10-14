What is the fastest aircraft in GTA Online?

Weaponized aircraft equipped with the deadliest of weapons make for incredible assets in GTA Online.

From incredibly fast helicopters to lethal choppers, GTA Online, well known for its diverse collection of vehicles, has it all. The Buckingham Pyro, equipped with a number of cool features, is one of the best aircraft featured in GTA Online.

This article highlights some of the vehicle's key features and explains why it's a must-have in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Buckingham Pyro

“You want to rain death from the skies just like any other bearded twenty-something, but gun-metal grey and swept back wings are so mainstream. You need something that suggests old world expertise and class - like a manual transmission, or that cut-throat razor you're too frightened to use. Well look no further: with its twin-boom, single-engine vintage styling, the Pyro is the high-fidelity vinyl of air superiority."

Based on the De Havilland Vampire, the Buckingham Pyro is one of the coolest vehicles featured in GTA Online, not to mention the fastest.

The multiplayer game boasts a number of maneuverable aircraft, but the likes of the Pyro are absolutely unparalleled in the air, zipping in whichever way their owner wills them to without so much as a slight resistance.

When fully upgraded, the Pyro has no match, and becomes the fastest and the deadliest vehicle in GTA Online.

In terms of handling, the Pyro works much like the infamous Rogue. Both vehicles share extremely nimble and smooth rudder controls, which makes the Pyro a wonderful choice for a dogfight in GTA Online, given how chaotic they can get.

The aircraft is so fast that it can reach a top speed of 210 knots when flying above 900 feet.

The vehicle leaves many aircraft of its class in the dust, surpassing even the P-996 Lazer in terms of acceleration. It, however, hasn't managed to beat the celebrated LF-22 yet, which isn't a surprise at all.

The vehicle comes equipped with two extremely powerful machine guns, which, in nature, aren't that different from the guns vehicles like P45-Nokota come equipped with. They have an impressive range of 675 feet, which beats the range of the Hydra and the P-996 Lazer.

The Pyro also comes equipped with incredibly lethal homing missiles that do not need a reload cooldown and can be fired without a pause, causing unbridled chaos in an online lobby.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

