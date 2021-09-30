What is the fastest car, boat, helicopter, and plane in GTA Online?

Some players love to research what are the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

The fastest vehicles aren't necessarily the best options in GTA Online. However, some players have a need for speed. In this scenario, they want to know what the quickest vehicle is for various vehicle types. This article will specifically cover the fastest car, boat, helicopter, and plane in GTA Online.

What are the fastest vehicles in GTA Online? (Cars, boats, helicopters, and planes)

The article will use Broughy1322's data for when it comes to the fastest GTA Online vehicles. He is a YouTuber who has reliably measured every vehicle's actual top speed in GTA Online. This data differs from what the game tells the player, but it's more accurate by comparison.

The fastest car in GTA Online

The Vigilante (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vigilante is the fastest car in GTA Online. It has a top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h) and costs $3,750,000. It's a supercar, but it's still faster than all other cars of various vehicle classes.

It also has a booster, making its reputation as the fastest car in GTA Online even better. The Vigilante's booster has a cooldown of 2.5 seconds. As a bonus, the Vigilante is a weaponized vehicle with a missile capacity of 30.

Alternatively, GTA Online players can use the car's machine guns. They're unable to perform a drive-by whilst operating the Vigilante.

The fastest boat in GTA Online

The Longfin (Image via Rockstar Games)

All but one boat in GTA Online has a top speed under 72 mph. The Shitzu Longfin is the one exception, and it has a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h). GTA Online players can purchase it for $2,125,000 or $1,593,750 at its trade price.

Its overall stats also far eclipse other boats in GTA Online. It's not a weaponized vehicle, but most boats are ill-suited for PvP. Hence, it's hardly a detriment to the Longfin's capabilities in GTA Online.

Its acceleration is among the best for boats in GTA Online, which helps it reach its top speed faster than most other vehicles.

The fastest helicopter in GTA Online

The Sparrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Sparrow has several uses. It works wonderfully with the Kosatka, especially since it has a top speed of 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h). It only costs $1,815,000. The rest of its stats are also top-tier for a helicopter in GTA Online.

The Sparrow is a different vehicle from the Sea Sparrow. The latter only has a top speed of 153.75 mph (247.44 km/h), and its other stats are lower than the regular Sparrow.

This vehicle does have missiles and machine guns for players who wish to go on the offensive.

The fastest plane in GTA Online

The Pyro (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fastest plane in GTA Online is also the quickest vehicle overall. The Pyro has a mighty top speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h), and it only costs $4,455,500. It also has a trade price of $3,350,000, which can save players over a million dollars.

Like most vehicles on this list, the Pyro has missiles and other weaponry available. It can also withstand two homing rocket hits without being destroyed. It is one of seven planes with a top speed over 200 mph.

