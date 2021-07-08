What is the fastest car in GTA Online in 2021?

GTA Online is packed to the gills with a plethora of incredible vehicles, each more competent on the fast track than the other.

Much of the experience of playing GTA Online boils down to all the amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the multiplayer game. From futuristic motorbikes to weaponized trucks to devastating military helicopters, the game has it all.

The significance of fast vehicles is even more important in GTA Online, given how many missions and impromptu races depend on lightning-fast cars.

GTA Online boasts a number of incredibly fast vehicles, but the likes of the Itali RSX have seldom been seen before.

This article talks about the RSX, the fastest vehicle in GTA Online in 2021, and what makes it a great buy for players.

The fastest vehicles in GTA Online

Inspired by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the RSX is arguably one of the fanciest cars featured in GTA Online and that's saying something, considering how chock-full the virtual market is with good-looking vehicles.

That said, few vehicles are as good in standard land racing in GTA Online as the RSX. Its top speed, recorded at 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), is incredibly high, perhaps the fastest of all land vehicles.

The RSX's acceleration is also splendid, second only to that of the Itali GTO. More often than not, it is extremely easy to maneuver the RSX around roadblocks and tricky turns, but in the hands of an unskilled driver, the car's handling might prove to be a little challenging.

The vehicle is also exceptionally sturdy, able to take its fair share of mishaps without blowing up. All in all, the RSX is not only the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, but also the most incredible in terms of overall performance. It definitely makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

